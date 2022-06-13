Board grants salary hike to Cedar Falls Schools' superintendent

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education unanimously approved a raise of slightly more than 3% Monday night for Superintendent Andy Pattee.

President Jeff Hassman said the board evaluated Pattee's performance last month and ensured the compensation of Cedar Falls Community Schools' chief executive was competitive with that of similarly sized school districts.

His annual salary rises from $210,000 currently to $216,426 on July 1, the first day of a three-year contract extension.

“The board is very pleased with the performance of the superintendent,” said Hassman. “And I think it is a real benefit that we have the longevity of Dr. Pattee here. I think the longevity helps provide stability.”

He noted how Pattee staying with Cedar Falls Schools serves as an “inspiration” to other district administrators, and “helps us put out the great programs that we have throughout the district.”

Pattee has been superintendent since 2013.

The entire compensation package increased 3%. Hassman said after the meeting the superintendent’s salary hike remains in line with that of the district's other administrators, who also received bumps earlier that evening.

Pattee’s District 403B retirement contribution will continue, and he’ll keep his $3,500 district car allowance, in addition to his other standard benefits, like health insurance.

Before the current fiscal year, when he received a 5.73% compensation increase, Pattee was paid a salary of $201,778.

A district nonbargaining group made up of about 33 top administrators, principals and associate principals also received an average total compensation package increase of 3.02%, equivalent to a $104,236 cost to the district.

That package covers wages, insurance premiums, state retirement and the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax.

