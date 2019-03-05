WATERLOO -- The source of a power outage Thursday at East High School was two blown fuses between MidAmerican Energy's transformer and the school facilities.
"Our crew restored the transformer and found no issues on MidAmerican Energy equipment that would have triggered the outage to the high school," Geoff Greenwood, the company's media relations manager, said in an email. "Our crew found no abnormalities with the transformer or distribution line feeding the transformer."
Both MidAmerican and Waterloo Community Schools agreed that the fuses were the problem. Greenwood distinguished between the company's equipment and the fuses. "The two fuses that opened on the circuit are located between the transformer and the school facilities," he said.
WATERLOO — East High School students were dismissed at 8:10 a.m. Thursday because of a power…
Waterloo Schools' spokeswoman Tara Thomas said district officials "did not determine anything on our end that caused the outage. None of our equipment failed, according to our investigation, nothing in the building."
The outage had occurred early in the morning and MidAmerican was contacted at 5:30 a.m. Greenwood said MidAmerican finished its work about the time school was starting. "The crew replaced the fuses and restored service to the school grounds at 7:44 a.m.," he said.
Problems in the building related to the outage, though, caused the school to dismiss students at 8:10 a.m.
Service "was restored around that time (7:44 a.m.)," said Thomas. "But due to the outage, we had equipment outages that are still being restored." Students were in back in school the next day.
A brief power outage also occurred Friday afternoon at West High School and in the surrounding area. According to MidAmerican's website, it affected 930 customers including West's campus. District officials said the school's power was restored by 1:40 p.m. after being out about 20 minutes.
Greenwood said in an email that outage "was due to equipment failure on an overhead line on E. Ridgeway Ave., east of Kimball Ave."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.