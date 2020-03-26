Blackface uproar at Iowa State stems from Wartburg incident

Students Against Racism members met with administrators again on Feb. 18. Krumm’s separation agreement shows that he was on paid leave during the last week of February and resigned March 1.

The university agreed to write Krumm the $47,000 check, provide him a letter of reference and one year of “outplacement assistance” to help him land a new job.

Krumm agreed not to sue the university and to never re-apply for work there. Both sides agreed not to engage in “any conduct or communications” that would disparage one another.

Wintersteen signed the agreement, which was recently posted online by the Board of Regents as required by a 2014 executive order. The order outlawed any "confidentiality provision that attempts to prevent disclosure of the agreement itself.”

Krumm's settlement notes that it's a public record that would be posted online. But it has a confidentiality clause that says both sides will not “disclose or discuss the details of this agreement, the discussions leading to this agreement or” related information.

University spokeswoman Angela Hunt declined to comment on the agreement, the second unusual separation deal signed by Wintersteen in recent weeks. The university is paying former admissions official Consuela Cooper to stay home until she finds a new job or June 15, whichever comes first.

