Black History program set for Saturday evening

WATERLOO – The North End Culture and Arts Center and the Waterloo Community Schools Equity Committee will host the 2020 Black History Showcase: Celebrating Our Story Saturday.

The event will be 6 p.m. at Waterloo West High School. It will feature performances from The Waterloo Writing project, Stazsa and Trevell, Brooke Dunn and Gabriel Frazier, True Talent Dance, praise dance by featuring: Tashshay Williams, Earl Harmon, Britni Perkins, Shayla Stevenson and Felicia Smith-Nalls, and a special tribute.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be talks by Mayor Quentin Hart; Director of Human Rights Rev. Abraham Funchess; Vikki Brown; Nia Wilder; Black Hawk County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye; State Rep. Ras Smith; and Kingsley Botchway, director of human resources and equity for the Waterloo Community Schools.

There will be a special presentation of a piece from the Youth Art Team.

This event is free to the public.