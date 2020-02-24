Black History program set for Saturday evening

WATERLOO – The North End Culture and Arts Center and the Waterloo Community Schools Equity Committee will host the 2020 Black History Showcase: Celebrating Our Story Saturday.
The event will be 6 p.m. at Waterloo West High School. It will feature performances from The Waterloo Writing project, Stazsa and Trevell, Brooke Dunn and Gabriel Frazier, True Talent Dance, praise dance by featuring: Tashshay Williams, Earl Harmon, Britni Perkins, Shayla Stevenson and Felicia Smith-Nalls, and a special tribute.
There will be talks by Mayor Quentin Hart; Director of Human Rights Rev. Abraham Funchess; Vikki Brown; Nia Wilder; Black Hawk County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye; State Rep. Ras Smith; and Kingsley Botchway, director of human resources and equity for the Waterloo Community Schools.
There will be a special presentation of a piece from the Youth Art Team.
This event is free to the public.