Black Hawks, Waterloo students team up Friday for Super Hero night

WATERLOO — A sports and entertainment marketing class at the Waterloo Career Center, taught by Mark Aalderks, has teamed up with the Waterloo Black Hawks to bring Super Hero night to life.

On Friday, for the first home game of the New Year at Young Arena and the fourth annual Waterloo Schools Night, students, parents, and teachers have the opportunity to purchase discounted attack zone tickets for $10. That’s nearly a 50% discount using promo code WCSD2023.

While there are going to be super heroes present at the game, attendees are asked to bust out Halloween costumes and come dressed as their favorite super hero, as well, for a chance to win the costume contest. Along with this, there will also be special appearances from students and administrators from across the district.

As a way of welcoming to the Waterloo Community Schools, New Superintendent Jared Smith will participate in the annual puck drop. Door open at 6:05 p.m. and the puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. To purchase tickets, go online to waterlooblackhawks.com.

