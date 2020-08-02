Black Hawk County schools using health department guidance in reopening plans

“We will stagger the first days (of classes) for various grades,” she explained, at the elementary and middle schools. “We’re still hammering out the first days for high school.”

In addition, the district has ordered desk shields that students will use particularly in self-contained elementary classrooms. At the secondary level, the district will strive to “minimize the number of transitions that they have” moving from class-to-class. In the case of high schools, “we’re going to have to employ a little different strategy.”

That could include a hybrid approach, with students split between learning at home and in school on a given day. All of the school systems The Courier surveyed had developed options for a hybrid approach as well as for students whose families will want their children to learn from home. However, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that levels of the virus’ community spread and student illness will determine when they can learn from home.

Many of the school systems said they were still determining their approach in regards to screening and monitoring staff, as the health department recommends.

Novotney said CVCS will follow the guidance by temperature screening “all the adults when they come into the the building.”