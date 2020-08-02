Black Hawk County schools using health department guidance in reopening plans

WATERLOO — Reopening guidelines issued by the Black Hawk County health department are helping Cedar Valley schools formulate plans for classes this fall.
The eight-page document recommends such measures as daily screening and monitoring of all staff, everyone wearing face coverings in school when feasible, and maintaining six feet of social distancing where possible. Among the recommendations to accomplish social distancing are using additional spaces in schools to spread out classes and staggering schedules to reduce the number of people in common areas at one time.
School leaders across the county have embraced the guidance as they prepare to bring students back while taking precautions against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“We found it very helpful. We appreciated the more detailed information that was in the Black Hawk County health plan,” said Jane Lindaman, superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools.
“They are kind of what we expected,” Tony Voss, superintendent of Hudson Community Schools, said of the guidance. He noted the guidelines were important in putting together the district’s mitigation plans.
Public school superintendents are collaborating as they work on implementation of the guidance in their systems. “A Cedar Valley approach is really best for families,” said Lindaman.
“I think it’s a good thing that the Black Hawk County superintendents have joined forces on this,” said Travis Fleshner, superintendent of Union Community Schools in La Porte City. “I think we’re just looking for some general consistencies.”
Andy Pattee, superintendent of Cedar Falls Community Schools, said meeting the social distancing guidelines is “something we’re always going to strive for.” And masks will be in the equation “when you can’t social distance.”
“The biggest issue that everybody’s dealing with is ‘What are you doing with face masks?’” said Tim Cronin, superintendent of Dunkerton Community Schools.
“We’ll have face masks and face shields for staff, and we’ve ordered 2,000 disposable masks for students,” he added, noting more would be ordered as the supply is used. “That’s something that we’ll put on a list for children to bring. Potentially, 2,000 masks will go pretty quick.”
Tom Novotney, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools’ chief administrator, said the Waterloo-based school system is similarly providing masks.
“The guidance in the Black Hawk County health department (document) was really clear,” he noted. “We will provide masks for students and staff at the time we can’t meet that six foot social distancing.”
Most of the school systems contacted by The Courier said they will require masks at least when social distancing is not possible. Along with Dunkerton and CVCS, that includes the Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson community school districts.
“Our language right now is ‘highly recommended,’” said Fleshner, of Union Schools. The Waterloo and Cedar Falls school districts have said they will provide masks, although Cedar Falls is encouraging students to bring their own if they have them.
Some school officials also emphasized that schedules will be staggered to limit the number of people in common areas at one time.
“Some of our daily routines within a face-to-face or hybrid model will look different,” said Pattee, passing time and lunch time among them. Cedar Falls Schools is “looking to have less congestion, less contact between students and adults” during the day.
Dunkerton will make some modifications to its secondary school schedules to limit student contact on a daily basis. “Rather than switching each period, we’re going to look in Dunkerton at having block scheduling,” said Cronin. Students would alternate between classes, going twice as long to some one week and to others the next week.
Lindaman said Waterloo Schools will work to limit contacts between people at buildings in a number of ways.
“We will stagger the first days (of classes) for various grades,” she explained, at the elementary and middle schools. “We’re still hammering out the first days for high school.”
In addition, the district has ordered desk shields that students will use particularly in self-contained elementary classrooms. At the secondary level, the district will strive to “minimize the number of transitions that they have” moving from class-to-class. In the case of high schools, “we’re going to have to employ a little different strategy.”
That could include a hybrid approach, with students split between learning at home and in school on a given day. All of the school systems The Courier surveyed had developed options for a hybrid approach as well as for students whose families will want their children to learn from home. However, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that levels of the virus’ community spread and student illness will determine when they can learn from home.
Many of the school systems said they were still determining their approach in regards to screening and monitoring staff, as the health department recommends.
Novotney said CVCS will follow the guidance by temperature screening “all the adults when they come into the the building.”
In Dunkerton, “we’re going to ask staff to screen themselves, but certainly have thermometers for them,” said Cronin. “All over the guidance is ‘Don’t come to school if you’re sick.’”
The guidance suggests screening all students isn’t feasible. Rather it calls for educating parents on the symptoms of COVID-19 so that they can determine if their child should be kept home.
