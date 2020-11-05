Black Hawk County educators say rising COVID-19 numbers aren't impacting their schools

"It is worth noting that while the county is seeing a high positivity rate, our schools are not experiencing a similar increase at this time. For the most part, our districts' absentee rates – especially those related to COVID-19 – are remaining steady," the statement said.

A separate message posted Thursday on Waterloo Community Schools' website noted just how low the positivity rate is within its buildings.

"We currently have 0.29% positivity of our in-person students and 1.3% positivity of our staff. That means 99.71% of our students do not have COVID and 98.7% of our staff do not have COVID," the message said.

The Waterloo Schools message noted that, although there are currently no plans to move to virtual learning, officials "continue to be prepared for all scenarios." Parents were advised to be ready for the possibility of a temporary move to online education between now and the end of the school year.

The joint statement urged continued vigilance to stem the spread of the disease.