Black Hawk County educators say rising COVID-19 numbers aren't impacting their schools

WATERLOO — Area school attendance is not being impacted by COVID-19 at the same pace as positive cases are growing in Black Hawk County.
Leaders of eight public and private school systems released a joint statement Thursday acknowledging "rapid increases" in the positivity rate recently that now exceeds 20% for the county. Schools can seek a state waiver to shift to full online learning for a temporary period when that rate is more than 15% and there’s at least 10% student absenteeism.
"This is an option we will continue to monitor and explore as we move forward," the statement said. "As the leaders of our local schools and districts, we are all working closely with the Black Hawk County Health Department to determine the best path forward for our students, staff and families."
Signing the statement were Travis Fleshner, Union Community Schools; Brian L’Heureux, Valley Lutheran School; Lynn Hackett, St. Patrick Catholic School; Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Community Schools; Thomas Novotney, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools; Andy Pattee, Cedar Falls Community Schools; Justin Stockdale, Dike-New Hartford Community Schools; and Anthony Voss, Hudson Community Schools. The Courier earlier reported on
All eight officials said absenteeism has not reached a point currently that would allow them to pursue the move to completely online learning.
"It is worth noting that while the county is seeing a high positivity rate, our schools are not experiencing a similar increase at this time. For the most part, our districts' absentee rates – especially those related to COVID-19 – are remaining steady," the statement said.
A separate message posted Thursday on Waterloo Community Schools' website noted just how low the positivity rate is within its buildings.
"We currently have 0.29% positivity of our in-person students and 1.3% positivity of our staff. That means 99.71% of our students do not have COVID and 98.7% of our staff do not have COVID," the message said.
The Waterloo Schools message noted that, although there are currently no plans to move to virtual learning, officials "continue to be prepared for all scenarios." Parents were advised to be ready for the possibility of a temporary move to online education between now and the end of the school year.
The joint statement urged continued vigilance to stem the spread of the disease.
"We ask our community members, parents, staff and students to be diligent and follow all health and safety protocols inside and outside of school. Our schools all require face coverings when social distancing is not possible during the school day. Please wash your hands frequently and encourage students to do the same," it said.
"This is a critical time in our community – one in which we all must do our part to protect the health and well being of others. By working together, we can give ourselves the best chance possible at continuing with in-person teaching and learning without significant disruptions. Please join us in these efforts."
