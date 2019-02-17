CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa College of Education will host the eighth annual African-American Children and Families Conference from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday in the Schindler Education Center.
A pre-conference will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Maucker Union. The theme for this year’s conference is “The Power of Our People, Strength Through History, Culture, Hope, Experience and Collective Stories.”
This conference is designed for educators, administrators, child care providers, law enforcers, policy makers, health care professionals, social workers, business leaders and students of all ages. The goal of the conference is to promote a better understanding of culture, ethnicity, race, socioeconomic status and the needs of African-American families. Participants will engage in networking, sharing ideas and meeting new colleagues to improve the quality of life for African-American children and families.
Keynote speakers for this event are Jamila Lyiscott and Louis Hilton. Lyiscott is a social justice education scholar, nationally renowned speaker, spoken-word artist and educational consultant. Hilton is a former professor of history of African-American education and currently an educational consultant.
Mickye Wilfred Johnson, director of UNI’s Classic Upward Bound program, is the keynote speaker for the pre-conference.
Both conferences are open to the public. Registration is free for UNI students and faculty as well as middle and high school students.
For more information or to register, visit aac.uni.edu or contact Gloria Kirkland-Holmes, associate professor of curriculum and instruction, at (319) 273-2007 or gloria.holmes@uni.edu.
