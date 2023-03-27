DES MOINES — A bill that Waterloo Youth City Council members advocated for was approved by the Iowa House last week.

House File 602 requires school districts to put mental health awareness resources on the back of student identification cards. The legislation now proceeds to the Senate.

This is the second year the Waterloo Youth City Council advocated for this bill, and members were on hand to watch it debated and pass the Iowa House. While at the Capitol, members of the WYCC met with senators as they continue to push the bill forward to be approved this legislative session. Students serving on the youth council are representatives of Columbus, East, Expo and West high schools.

Youth mental health has been a key focus of the WYCC during the past two years. The group developed three public service announcements that have been on rotation on local radio and television stations. Even though the bill did not pass last year, the WYCC met with and convinced Cedar Falls and Waterloo community schools as well as Cedar Valley Catholic Schools to add the mental health resources on the back of their student identification cards.

The youth council is currently sponsoring a virtual art project program titled “What Sets You Free?” as one of many mental health outreach programs it has sponsored in the Cedar Valley. The art project program is open to all so the group can raise awareness about the importance of caring for mental and emotional health. Submission requirements can be found on waterlooyouthcitycouncil.com for those interested.

The mission statement of the Waterloo Youth City council is to explore, communicate, and provide for the needs, problems, issues, and activities affecting Waterloo‘s youth.

Close 032023jr-fire-grant-1 Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. 032023jr-fire-grant-2 Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. 032023jr-fire-grant-3 Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. 032023jr-fire-grant-4 A Waterloo woman is reunited with her dog after firefighters rescued the pet from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday. 032023jr-fire-grant-5 A Waterloo woman is reunited with her dog after firefighters rescued the pet from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. 032023jr-fire-grant-6 Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. Photos: Dog rescued from house fire, March 20, 2023 Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. 032023jr-fire-grant-1 Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. 032023jr-fire-grant-2 Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. 032023jr-fire-grant-3 Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. 032023jr-fire-grant-4 A Waterloo woman is reunited with her dog after firefighters rescued the pet from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday. 032023jr-fire-grant-5 A Waterloo woman is reunited with her dog after firefighters rescued the pet from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023. 032023jr-fire-grant-6 Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1400 Grant Ave., Waterloo, on Monday, March 20, 2023.