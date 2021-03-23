Bids sought by Hawkeye Community College on $9.8 million in new job training funds

WATERLOO — Eight Cedar Valley companies hope to train people for nearly 900 new jobs with the help of funding borrowed through Hawkeye Community College.

The college's board of trustees Tuesday gave preliminary approval to the company agreements. It also approved seeking bids on issuing no more than $9.8 million in industrial new jobs training certificates.

A total of 876 jobs would be created for four Cedar Falls and two Waterloo businesses plus a company each in Waverly and Independence.

Aaron Sauerbrei, executive director of business and community education, noted that is the most new positions Hawkeye's training dollars have funded in many years.

"It does a lot for workforce development in our community and it means a lot for the college," he said. "There's a lot going on in our local economy. This is a major indicator."

Target Corporation would create 381 new jobs at its warehouse facilities in Cedar Falls. Another 338 positions would be created by Tyson Fresh Meats in its Waterloo meatpacking plant.

The number of other new positions in Cedar Falls would be 31 at AgencyBloc, nine at Tobroco Machinery and eight at Moov Financial.