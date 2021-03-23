Bids sought by Hawkeye Community College on $9.8 million in new job training funds

WATERLOO — Eight Cedar Valley companies hope to train people for nearly 900 new jobs with the help of funding borrowed through Hawkeye Community College.
The college's board of trustees Tuesday gave preliminary approval to the company agreements. It also approved seeking bids on issuing no more than $9.8 million in industrial new jobs training certificates.
A total of 876 jobs would be created for four Cedar Falls and two Waterloo businesses plus a company each in Waverly and Independence.
Aaron Sauerbrei, executive director of business and community education, noted that is the most new positions Hawkeye's training dollars have funded in many years.
"It does a lot for workforce development in our community and it means a lot for the college," he said. "There's a lot going on in our local economy. This is a major indicator."
Target Corporation would create 381 new jobs at its warehouse facilities in Cedar Falls. Another 338 positions would be created by Tyson Fresh Meats in its Waterloo meatpacking plant.
The number of other new positions in Cedar Falls would be 31 at AgencyBloc, nine at Tobroco Machinery and eight at Moov Financial.
In Waterloo, Lincoln Savings Bank would add 56 new jobs. Pries Enterprises in Independence would create 40 jobs. Another 13 would be added at Network Management & Control Corp. in Waverly.
Industrial new jobs training certificates estimated at $9.73 million will be issued after final authorization is given by trustees at Hawkeye’s April meeting. They are repaid by the participating companies, partially using a state tax diversion of new employees wages. No minimum wage is required for the new positions, but a higher percentage of the tax money goes toward repayment for jobs that exceed a certain threshold.
Of the bond amount, $6.6 million will be used for training. The remaining $1.9 million, which is 19.5% of the total, is set aside for Hawkeye's administration of the program.