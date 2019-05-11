WATERLOO -- Bev Smith has agreed to continue in her role as Lincoln Elementary School's interim principal for the 2019-20 school year, pending board approval.
She was named to the position in January after the resignation of Edwin Hood, who was in his first year as principal.
"Working at Lincoln for the past few months has been truly amazing," Smith said in a news release. "I have agreed to remain for the 2019-20 school year to provide continuity for the students, staff and families. I am honored to have the opportunity to support and transition the incoming leader for the 2020-21 school year.”
Prior to serving at Lincoln, Smith had retired Aug. 31, 2018, as Waterloo Community Schools' associate superintendent for human resources and equity. It was a position she held for years, after serving in other roles in the district, including elementary teacher at Grant Bridgeway and principal at Roosevelt Elementary School earlier in her career.
"We are so lucky to have someone with the skills and experience of Dr. Smith to lead Lincoln next year," Superintendent Jane Lindaman said in a news release. "Because Dr. Smith has such a wealth of skills and knowledge, she will be able to provide guidance and direction to the students, staff and families during the upcoming year.
"She is a fabulous instructional leader and was well-received this spring. We are grateful she has agreed to continue on in this interim position," added Lindaman.
