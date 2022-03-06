Best-selling 'Dear Martin' author helps kick off LifeLab for Waterloo's high school students

WATERLOO — Best-selling young adult novelist Nic Stone had no interest in the books assigned in her high school classes, she recently told West High freshmen gathered at the Waterloo Convention Center.

“When I was in ninth grade, I hated to read. You couldn’t pay me to read,” the 36-year-old Black woman said.

Among those assignments were ancient Greek epic poems the Odyssey and Iliad “and they were super boring.” She never saw characters “that were like me” in books.

At best, there were Black male characters who were falsely accused of a crime or runaway slaves. Even many of the Black women characters she encountered in novels during college didn’t connect with her. That changed about a decade ago when Stone picked up the “Divergent” series and read about Christina — a character she described as brown-skinned, sassy and brutally honest.

Those books inspired her journey that led to becoming a writer. In 2017, her debut novel “Dear Martin” became a New York Times best-seller.

Waterloo Community Schools’ ninth-graders just read the book – and on Wednesday the West High School students got to hear from Stone in person. East and Expo high school students heard her speak Tuesday. In both appearances, she talked about her novel and addressed the question “How do words inspire change?”

That’s an “essential question” in the district’s curriculum for freshman English language arts. It also relates to the ninth-grade theme of student voice/self expression for LifeLab, which was kicked off at the high school level with the event.

The LifeLab program began at the elementary schools in 2018-19 with the aim of providing experiential- and service-learning opportunities to all Waterloo Schools’ students every year, from preschool through 12th-grade when fully implemented.

“The program itself aligns classroom conversations with applied or hands-on learning,” said Amy Hunzelman, the district’s coordinator of experiential learning. “So, it’s taking what they’re already doing in the classroom and bringing it to life.”

Its initial funding has been through a three-year $1.5 million grant from the R.J. McElroy Trust. Hunzelman was hired last spring to lead the program, replacing original coordinator Madelyn Ridgeway. Before taking the position, she spent 18 years as director of education for Kaleidoscope at the University of Northern Iowa, which partners with schools to bring children to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center for performances at a low cost.

Reaching all students

Hunzelman was “really drawn” to the LifeLab opportunity because of the “deeper connection” it provides for students to receive hands-on experiential learning in an equitable manner. “Being able to reach all the students was really intriguing and quite remarkable,” she said.

It’s rare for a district the size of Waterloo Schools to provide a preschool through 12th-grade experience for all students every year, Hunzelman noted. “It gets student to understand our local community a little better, but also see opportunities.”

Waterloo Schools was able to pause the program during the last school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making this the third year of funding. Hunzelman said the district will still have a portion of the grant money remaining to use next year and then federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars will be used to fund it.

It hasn’t been determine how much in ESSER money will be allocated for the program every year. “We’re still working through those details,” she explained.

On Thursday, LifeLab was also started for another district grade level.

The inaugural event for all sophomores, whose theme is work-based learning, was held at the University of Northern Iowa’s Maucker Union. With the help of the SHIPHT Youth Opportunity Accelerator, students participated in a summit where they explored career and technical education and entrepreneurship. Among the speakers and workshop leaders who took part were Sashay Carroll, an associate producer for CNN, and Keyaira Miller, product development manager for Amazon.

“So, it’s a busy, fun, exciting week to launch the high school,” said Hunzelman. “We’re excited to bring the classrooms outside to multiple partnerships.”

Plans are in the works for an 11th grade LifeLab experience with the theme of financial literacy. The program will start next year for 12th-graders, who will have a capstone theme.

Themed activities

She noted that the unique themes at each grade help to shape activities the students participate in. For example, the fourth-graders’ theme is travel. This year, they visited the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque and went on a river cruise.

Other themes include transportation and safety for preschoolers, farm and agriculture for kindergartners, world language immersion for first-graders, ecology for second-graders, “My Waterloo” for third-graders, environment for fifth-graders, transitions and team building for sixth-graders, motion for seventh-graders and college experience for eighth-graders.

“Those grade-level themes are determined with a planning committee and teachers,” said Hunzelman. They choose topics based on “what makes the most sense to enhance the curriculum with all of the students.”

The ninth-grade theme ties in well with English classes, making an address by Stone a great fit for the students’ LifeLab experience.

“Being able to meet first-hand an author in person is quite remarkable,” said Hunzelman.

Stone told the students the book manuscripts she submitted to publishers got rejected so many times that the agent she worked with at one point fired her. She was in the “right place at the right time” to get the opportunity that led to writing “Dear Martin.”

After her keynote address, students participated in breakout workshops taught by University of Iowa graduate students exploring the self expression theme in various ways such as writing, drama, dance, music, visual art and marketing.

West freshman Jahlil Manago said he enjoyed seeing the author speak and is interested in her book. Manago is one of a number of students who hasn’t been assigned to read the book because he is in advanced English, taking a 10th-grade class this year.

“I really liked the advice that she gave at the end,” he noted, suggesting it applies to “a lot of aspects” for many professions students may aspire to.

Those who want to write professionally, Stone advised, should be avid readers. They should take time to write “for the sake of writing” along with watching and listening to the people around them. She also encouraged students to take their own ideas and experiences seriously.

“The things that you say are vital. Everytime you walk into a room you change it,” said Stone.

“You as an individual have a story. You are creating a story.”

