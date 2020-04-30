Beau’s Beautiful Blessings seeking nominations for Paraeducator of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Beau’s Beautiful Blessings is seeking nominations for 2020 Paraeducator of the Year. The recipient will receive a $500 cash award and a plaque.

This is the second year for the award acknowledging a deserving paraeducator in the Cedar Valley. To qualify, they must be a paraeducator working in a Cedar Valley school and work with a child who has a history of epilepsy, brain abnormalities and/or intellectual disabilities.

Nominations are due or postmarked by May 30. Nominations are available on www.BeausBeautifulBlessings.com or by mailing it to Beau’s Beautiful Blessings at 4426 Butterfield Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

The winner will be announced by June 30. Required information includes: nominator name and contact information, school, grade, length of service as a paraeducator, explanation of how the paraeducator has shown a passion for education, commitment to inclusion and dedication to innovation. Paraeducators can self-nominate.