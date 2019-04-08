CEDAR FALLS — Beau’s Beautiful Blessings has announced that two area paraeducators have been named the organization’s first Paraeducators of the Year.
The 2019 recipients are:
- Erin Chrusciel, Hansen Elementary School, Cedar Falls
- Betsy Haht, Cedar Heights Elementary School, Cedar Falls
Each will receive a $500 award and a plaque recognizing their service.
Beau’s Beautiful Blessings was established in 2010 after Amanda Weichers’ son Beau was diagnosed with a rare brain abnormality as well as epilepsy. Weichers realized early on that there were several things that Beau needed but insurance didn’t cover or didn’t see as necessary. She knew other families must be experiencing the same thing and she wanted a way to help them.
Weichers, along with board member Sarah Corkery, spent the last four years volunteering and raised $1 million for an inclusive playground to be constructed in the Cedar Valley. It will be built in 2019. Corkery was inspired by her son, Jude, who has a history of epilepsy and is legally blind.
Chrusciel has worked with Beau Weichers for eight years, since he was in preschool; she plans to retire at the end of the current school year. Haht has worked with Jude Corkery for two years.
The inaugural recipients were chosen to receive this honor because of the passion for education, commitment to inclusion and dedication to innovation they have consistently demonstrated as paraeducators.
