BCLUW Community School District revenue purpose statement, PPEL extension pass

Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly supported how the Beaman Conrad Liscomb Union Whitten Community School District plans to spend proceeds from its statewide 1% sales tax.

They also backed the renewal of its physical plant and equipment levy.

The first referendum received support from 80.1% of voters, or 105 people across Hardin, Marshall and Grundy counties in the BCLUW school district. A total of 26 people, or 19.9%, voted against it.

“We have a supportive community, and worked hard to get the word out about its benefits,” said Superintendent Ben Petty. "It will allow us to better plan and prepare for the future."

The district receives about $540,000 in annual revenue from the sales tax.

The vote on the PPEL extension passed with 66.9% of the vote, or 87 votes. Forty-three people, or 33.1%, voted against it. The physical plant and equipment levy extension cannot exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

New buses and laptops will be in the cards along with updates to its facilities, but Petty said the more expensive project the new few years will be replacing the light poles at its sports complex.

