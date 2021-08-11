Band camps kick off marching season at Cedar Valley high schools

WATERLOO — West High School marching band members are in formation on a football practice field.
As a drum major starts tapping out a beat, the group begins counting measures and taking steps to move into the next position. But no one’s holding instruments. Students got their marching drill sheets Tuesday morning and had just placed markers on the field where they should end up at various points during the first movement of the show.
After several run-throughs, co-director Jason Dobbs encouraged students to be more confident in their movements.
“This time, when you march it, try to keep your eyes up,” he advised. The markers, or chips, are “a great tool,” but will only be used in these early stages. “So let’s all do it one more time and try not to look at your chips so much.”
West and other high school bands across the Cedar Valley are in the midst of their annual marching camps this week. West’s band, which spends about six hours per day in camp, will continue through Friday and then finish on Monday. Starting Tuesday, it will hold evening rehearsals through Aug. 19.
After a year in which almost no area schools held camps or prepared halftime field shows, directors are starting from a new place.
“I’d say this year is a little different,” said Dobbs, who expects “probably between 90 and 100 students” to be out for marching band. “Pretty much about two-thirds of our band haven’t marched before.”
COVID-19 restrictions kept students off the field last year. In addition, West freshmen band members can choose whether or not to march during their first year in high school.
“This year’s juniors, when they were freshmen, not all of them had to march,” said Dobbs. “The students who have had experience haven’t had it for two years, so they’re pretty rusty, too. So, we’re just trying to rebuild from very fundamentals.”
But West has a “good group of upperclassmen,” he noted. “I think they’re going to provide a good example and help for those younger members.”
Students began practicing the music last week before starting to march. They’ve also worked on marching basics for the new band members.
“I’m super-excited to be back, marching band is my favorite activity all year,” said senior Abby Wendland, a flute player and section leader. She sees a lot of focus on learning how to march among the new band members. “They’re progressing very, very well.”
Senior Jamie Mastin, a drum major and trumpet player, agreed that beginners are already getting the hang of marching.
“I feel like it’s going great,” she said. “We’re working on the basics, obviously, still.”
“Band camp is fun,” said senior trumpet player Sam Hackbarth. She said that’s especially true “when it’s not that warm. But I’m happy to get a show my senior year.”
Senior Luke Zahirovic, a tuba player, gave a thumbs-up to the “awesome music” in this year’s show, “Decomposers: Bach from the Grave.” It’s based on the organ music of classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach.
“It sounds so good,” said Zahirovic. “It’s got that spooky vibe.”
“We’re going to resurrect his music from the grave,” said Dobbs, noting it’s “kind of dark but fun imagery.” The football field will be decorated with headstones featuring the names of dead composers and a “wolf” will howl at the moon during the performance.
Dobbs is starting his third year as a director at West. His new co-director is Sally Lange, who worked in the East Dubuque, Ill., school district last year and was in the Davenport Community Schools for the previous six years. The band will perform at four home football games starting with Aug. 27 and four competitions, including the State Marching Band Contest hosted by West at Waterloo Memorial Stadium Oct. 9.
“I think we’ll have a pretty entertaining show,” said Dobbs. “It might take us a little longer to get to that that point, which is OK.”
Bands get ready
Gerald Ramsey, co-director of the 144-member Cedar Falls High School band, said they are in a similar situation to West.
“Our reality is that we’re a three-year high school and we have our incoming sophomores who have never done marching band and we have our juniors who have never done a field show,” he noted. The juniors have marched because the band held a marching unit last spring.
Still, “two-thirds of the band has never read a drill chart,” said Ramsey. “Thank goodness we have a senior class that has experience with that, although it’s been two years since they’ve done it. Things will be a little different ... it might take a little more time to get traction.”
East High School director Joelle Smith said she has been telling her ninth- through 12th-grade students “a lot of other schools are starting in the same boat that we are.” As a result, she said the band has an opportunity this year to “move ourselves up and show people what we can do.” She expects about 70 students to be marching this fall.
Waverly-Shell Rock High School’s ninth- through 12th-grade band held a marching unit in the spring “literally so that we wouldn’t have over half the band (that) hadn’t marched before,” said co-director Jim Vowels, whose group will have 120 students marching. “This time last year we were worried about everything and had no idea how anything was going to work. And so just the feeling of being back is huge and we like to perform, the kids they like to play their instruments.”
While other camps are during the day, Don Bosco is rehearsing every day from 4 to 9 p.m. The band is doing a Western-themed show called “Songs from the Saddle.” The band will play at four home football games starting with Sept. 3 and compete in three marching contests.
“We’re doing a Beatles show,” said Ramsey of the Cedar Falls band. “It’s some good music and some well-written arrangements. I think it will have a lot of appeal at the Friday night games.”
The band performs at four home football games, starting with Sept. 3, and the State Marching Band Contest.
East is performing “The Samurai and the Maiden,” an original Randall Standridge composition Smith said includes a love story and ends with a battle. “It does have some Japanese taiko drumming in it,” she noted, as well as some choreography around the samurai theme. A male member of the color guard will represent the samurai on the field.
Vowels said Waverly-Shell Rock will perform different shows in September and October. “The September show is music of Elton John,” he said, with a video game theme for the second show. “We try to do one show for the students and one show for the parents.”
The band is performing at five home football games starting with Sept. 3. It also plays in a number of parades, including Wednesday’s State Fair parade in Des Moines. In addition, it will march in the Wartburg College and University of Northern Iowa homecoming parades and play at Wartburg’s homecoming football halftime show.