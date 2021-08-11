Band camps kick off marching season at Cedar Valley high schools

“Our reality is that we’re a three-year high school and we have our incoming sophomores who have never done marching band and we have our juniors who have never done a field show,” he noted. The juniors have marched because the band held a marching unit last spring.

Still, “two-thirds of the band has never read a drill chart,” said Ramsey. “Thank goodness we have a senior class that has experience with that, although it’s been two years since they’ve done it. Things will be a little different ... it might take a little more time to get traction.”

East High School director Joelle Smith said she has been telling her ninth- through 12th-grade students “a lot of other schools are starting in the same boat that we are.” As a result, she said the band has an opportunity this year to “move ourselves up and show people what we can do.” She expects about 70 students to be marching this fall.