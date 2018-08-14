WATERLOO — The Back to School Project is on track to hand out supplies to the largest number of students in its 25 years when the annual distribution begins Wednesday.
Both the quarter century and the 3,496 children being served are important landmarks for organizers Ruth and Larry Orth. The Waterloo couple is making this their final year to lead the mammoth undertaking.
“We figured 25 is a good time to retire, and retire is the word I want to use,” Ruth said last week while overseeing volunteers sorting supplies in the Lou Henry Elementary School gymnasium. Counting this year, the project has served 49,397 students — including those who received supplies for multiple years.
The project provides all the items on school supply lists — pencils, glue sticks, notebooks and much more — for needy elementary and junior high students whose families sign up each year in July. Parents and their kids will come to Lou Henry Elementary between Wednesday and Friday to pick up backpacks full of supplies that have been prepared for them.
In order to make the annual distribution happen, the Orths work on fundraising, purchasing, publicity, coordinating volunteers and more. “This is basically a year-round job,” said Larry, noting they don’t go a week without doing some work on it.
More than 200 people volunteer for the effort over the summer months, with the most helping in the weeks before the supplies are handed out. Those crayons, scissors, tissues and other items add up.
“I’ve spent, by now, close to $50,000,” said Ruth, in donation and grant money this year. “With all the donated supplies, I would guess it will be close to $80,000 that will go out of here.”
She got involved in the effort 24 years ago after hearing about it at church, while her husband started the next year. They quickly took on leadership roles.
“She dragged me in just to be a door watcher,” said Larry. When a kindergartner and his father needed help picking out supplies on the child’s school list, though, he lent a hand. In the process, Larry discovered the father was having difficulty reading the supply list.
From then on, he was sold on the value of helping to ensure children arrive at school with the classroom supplies they need. “It’s all about the kids,” said Larry, of their motivation.
Grace Baptist Church, where the Orths are members, hosted the distribution during its early years. Initially, it was associated with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and benefited only their clients. Ruth discovered the volunteer organization needed some expertise she could offer, upon asking if it was a nonprofit.
“They thought they were, but they weren’t,” said the retired accountant. “So, I spent six months making sure we were a nonprofit. ... If we’re going to do this thing, we’re going to do it right.”
Larry, who is The Courier’s information technology director, also began looking at ways to do things better. With the help of school supply lists, he wrote a computer program to more efficiently determine inventory needs for the distribution. He has continued looking at the logistics of the operation since then, often making some changes from year-to-year.
In 1994, when the Back to School Project started, 130 children were served. That number more than doubled the next year.
Soon the project was extended to any student in the Waterloo Community Schools, without income guidelines, and it continued to grow. Eventually, that expanded to any students in Black Hawk County. Three years ago it grew to include the greater Cedar Valley region, although the project no longer provides supplies to high schoolers.
Fundraising took on an increasingly important role as the numbers increased. Ruth began applying for and receiving grant money. When a Kiwanis Club donated 1,000 backpacks, she decided they should aim to raise enough funds to provide those every year, as well — which they have.
Stepping away from the commitment will allow the couple more travel time — to attend their grandchildren’s sporting events in the Seattle area, for Larry’s senior softball tournaments and to go on ocean cruises.
No one is set to take over the Back to School Project from the Orths, and they admit it may be difficult for any new organizers to operate on the same scale. “Our thing is, we don’t expect somebody to do this,” said Ruth.
“Most people won’t have the heart or desire to work that many hours,” added Larry.
But the couple is willing to share their accumulated knowledge with anyone who is interested in taking on even part of the effort to distribute school supplies. More information about the project and how to contact them is available online at btscedarvalley.org.
