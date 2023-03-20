CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa's College of Business Spring 2023 RSM Seminar will feature Tony Thelen, strategic advisor at John Deere Financial and author of “Am I Doing This Right?”
The seminar will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Schindler Education Center auditorium.
Open to the public, the free seminar is an opportunity for attendees to hear from Thelen, a UNI alum of the Master's of Business Administration program whose career has spanned various roles in manufacturing, sales, marketing, technology, strategy and finance.
Thelen's book leverages the collective experience of hundreds of professionals to provide the definitive guide for navigating early career challenges. The first 100 attendees will receive a free copy of his book.
“When I started engaging leaders, the response I received was simply overwhelming,” Thelen said in a news release. “People shared the most impactful events of their lives. They shared who gave them their greatest advice about moments of truth in their careers.”
Thelen's insights and guidance will give attendees the confidence and tools they need to succeed when it comes to navigating business and their careers, according to the release.
The seminar is sponsored by RSM, a tax, audit and accounting firm, and held annually on UNI’s campus to provide leadership skills to students across the campus.
For more information, contact the UNI Accounting Department. Registrations can be made at this link. People with a disability who require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program can contact the UNI Accounting Department at (319) 273-2394.
