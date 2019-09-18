WATERLOO — Jo Knowles will be the first Ila Hemm Visiting Author at Bunger Middle School during the week of Sept. 23-27.
Knowles will be presenting in classes at the University of Northern Iowa as well as several days at Bunger in a collaborative effort between the two schools.
She will also be the featured author at the Final Thursday Reading Series held at the Hearst Center.
Knowles is the author of several books for children and teens, including “See You at Harry’s,” “Still A Work in Progress” and “Where The Heart Is.”
Her awards include a New York Times Editor’s Choice and Notable Book, the PEN New England Children’s Book Discovery Award, American Library Association Notables, Bank Street College’s Best Books for Children and YALSA’s Best Fiction for Young Adults.
This program is being funded through the generosity of Ila M. Hemm, a ‘62 UNI alum. She earned her undergrad degree in middle and junior high school education and her master’s in teaching at the University of Iowa.
Hemm, who now lives in Newcastle, Wash., established the program to provide hands-on learning opportunities for middle school students with the hope that it might encourage or inspire some to continue to read and write.
