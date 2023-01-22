 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Audit to be focus of Cedar Falls school board Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education meets Monday to discuss and consider its 2021-2022 school year audit and hear an annual district financial report.

Janel Ruzicka, an accountant with Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. of Waterloo, will review the audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30 during the board’s 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

An audit is completed each year by an outside party to ensure Cedar Falls Community Schools’ financial position is fairly stated. Auditors also point out potential violations of Iowa law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures.

Meeting documents indicate the audit did not disclose any significant deficiencies or non-compliance. More about its financial position will be shared with the board, as well.

Additionally, board members and the administration will discuss a statement in support of public education. The item is being spurred by a proposed private school assistance bill that’s expected to have a floor vote in the Iowa House and Senate sometime this week.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

