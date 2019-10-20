CEDAR FALLS — Katharine Hayhoe, an accomplished atmospheric scientist and a professor and director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University, will visit the University of Northern Iowa for a public talk on Thursday.
Her talk, “Climate Change and Faith: Why Facts Are Not Enough,” will be held at 7 p.m. at Lang Hall Auditorium.
Hayhoe has received the American Geophysical Union’s climate communication prize, the Stephen Schneider Climate Communication award, and has been named to a number of lists including Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, Foreign Policy’s 100 Leading Thinkers, and Fortune magazine’s World’s Greatest Leaders.
But Hayhoe may be best known for her work on bridging the gap between scientists and Christians. She’s been named by Christianity Today as one of their 50 Women to Watch and currently hosts the PBS digital series, “Global Weirding: Climate, Politics and Religion.”
Hayhoe’s research focuses on developing and applying high-resolution climate projections to understand what climate change means for people and the natural environment. She has served as a lead author for the U.S. National Climate Assessments. She has also received the National Center for Science Education’s Friend of the Planet award, and the Sierra Club’s Distinguished Service award. She has a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Toronto and master’s and doctorate degrees in atmospheric science from the University of Illinois.
Hayhoe is one of several visiting speakers in the Aldo Leopold Distinguished Lecture Series. For more information, including other speakers, go to https://leopold-lectures.uni.edu.
