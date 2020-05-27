Athletics remain important to attracting and retaining Hawkeye Community College students

WATERLOO — Athletics continue to be a draw for students who otherwise may not have come to Hawkeye Community College.
Intercollegiate sports have helped to boost Hawkeye’s direct-from-high school enrollment since being introduced in the fall of 2015 with co-ed sports shooting. The college now has 13 men’s and women’s varsity athletic teams in nine different sports.
Athletics are partly funded through the student life budget. The board of trustees on Tuesday approved a $360,000 budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
“It’s a little higher than last year, by about $5,000,” Dione Somerville, vice president of student affairs, told trustees. The budget consists of fees students pay per-credit for each semester they are enrolled. During the coming year, that is $9 per credit roughly split between student life and technology fees.
Athletics is one of five key areas that make up the budget, receiving 21% of the funds.
Over the past year, more than half of the 276 students involved with athletics came from outside of Hawkeye’s 10-county service area. This included 33 international students from nine countries as well as students from 12 other states.
That highlights how sports serve as an enrollment initiative at the college, particularly for those who are not from Iowa.
With the out-of-state and international students, “chances are, they would not have chosen Hawkeye were it not for the athletics program,” noted Somerville. She pointed out that all but two of the 35 international students enrolled as of this spring were involved in sports. It was similar during the prior year, when the college had 22 international students enrolled in the spring.
Sports also help to retain students, said Somerville.
Athletes “know if they want to continue, they have to earn a certain (grade point average), they have to earn a certain amount of credit hours,” she explained. “We are really working hard to make sure the student-athletes are retained and have just as competitive of a GPA as the other students.”
Officials are projecting the number of students involved with sports will expand to 325 for the coming year with expanded roster sizes.
The largest component of the budget, with 34% of the funding, is the student health center. Services are provided in partnership with SuccessLink and Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.
Officials said the center also plays a critical role in the retention of students through accessible and affordable quality medical care. A licensed family nurse practitioner and a licensed mental health counselor provide the services. Through March, the health center held 665 medical appointments and 504 mental health appointments during the academic year.
Somerville called the health center “absolutely invaluable” this spring during the coronavirus pandemic.
Other parts of the student life budget include:
- Staffing of the Health Education & Services Center and the Brock Student Center, with 19% of the funding.
- Transportation subsidies, with 15% of the funding. That includes MET Transit services to and from the University of Northern Iowa and several locations in Waterloo. More than 135 students used the services on a weekly basis during the past academic year.
- Student leadership and enrichment, with 11% of the funding. That included 75 extra-curricular and co-curricular programs, events and activities this past year. An additional 15 programs were planned but were unable to be held as the colleg
e transitioned to remote learning amidst the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!