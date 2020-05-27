Athletics remain important to attracting and retaining Hawkeye Community College students

With the out-of-state and international students, “chances are, they would not have chosen Hawkeye were it not for the athletics program,” noted Somerville. She pointed out that all but two of the 35 international students enrolled as of this spring were involved in sports. It was similar during the prior year, when the college had 22 international students enrolled in the spring.

Sports also help to retain students, said Somerville.

Athletes “know if they want to continue, they have to earn a certain (grade point average), they have to earn a certain amount of credit hours,” she explained. “We are really working hard to make sure the student-athletes are retained and have just as competitive of a GPA as the other students.”

Officials are projecting the number of students involved with sports will expand to 325 for the coming year with expanded roster sizes.

The largest component of the budget, with 34% of the funding, is the student health center. Services are provided in partnership with SuccessLink and Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.