WATERLOO — Updates for two Waterloo Community Schools’ athletic facilities are being considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Piping for the Central Middle School pool would be replaced and maintenance on the East High School gym floor would be completed this summer if the projects are approved.

The cast iron pipes in Central’s pool filter room have been there since 1972, when the school was built. Some of the iron is pitting and has small holes. Officials have determined that instead of continuing repairs it would be best to replace the pipes. The board could approve a quote from Brecke Mechanical Contractors of Cedar Rapids for $42,600.

East’s 20-year-old gym floor needs to be sanded down to bare wood and refinished. New graphics are also planned on the floor. The floors have a life expectancy of 60 to 80 years if the maple floors are refinished every two decades.

The board could approve a quote from Egan Supply Co. of Omaha, Neb., for $33,574 to refinish the floors. The project would take roughly 10 days over the summer.

Also to be considered by the board:

A $5,600 donation from the R.J. McElroy Trust for the 2022-23 Youth Emergency Fund.

A memorandum of understanding with the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center for an arts integration residency at a cost of $24,620.

The $85,170 purchase of curriculum for secondary vocal music.

The 2023-24 proposed school district calendar.

