As Waverly-Shell Rock prepares to pay off middle school debt, officials looking to next bond issue

WAVERLY — With the debt on Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School nearly paid off, officials are turning their attention to the next bond issue.

A pre-levy bond resolution for 2022-23 was approved Monday by the Board of Education. According to board documents, Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools plans to levy $1.69 million during the next fiscal year to finish paying off the middle school debt.

However, a portion of the money won't be needed for that debt. It will be reserved to help repay bonds issued after ground is broken on two new elementary schools this spring.

"The pre-levy bond resolution is something we have been doing for several years now," Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in an email. "It allows us to levy the full amount approved by the taxpayers, and to place the excess into escrow to be used to pay the debt off early at some point down the road."

That full amount is a levy of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable property value. It was approved by district voters in a 2009 general obligation bond issue referendum providing up to $18.9 million to help fund construction of the $22 million middle school. Those proceeds were to be repaid over 20 years.

But Klamfoth noted that the excess money collected due to a growing tax base has "played a role in us being able to pay the middle school bond off six years early." That will be completed with the coming fiscal year, ending June 30, 2023, and saving over $1 million in interest payments.

The early payoff means the $31 million bond issue approved by voters last year will maintain the existing levy without requiring a property tax increase. Along with the two new elementary schools, that will help fund improvements at Shell Rock Elementary and the high school.

Klamfoth said the pre-levy resolution may be used in future years, as well, for further early repayment of the 20-year bond on those projects. He noted that "we plan to do the same for our new debt for the elementary schools if the circumstances allow."

In other business, the board approved:

The 2022-23 school year calendar. Classes will start Aug. 23 and go through May 26, 2023.

A $203,048 bid for two model year 2022 Blue Bird gasoline engine buses. Two higher bids were received for diesel engine buses. Proposed costs for those were $217,960 for two Thomas buses and $225,798 for two International buses.

