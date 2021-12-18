As costs rise, when Cedar Falls Schools' pool and performance center will be built less certain

CEDAR FALLS — Construction remains on schedule for the new high school, but the timing for two planned athletic additions is less certain.

That is primarily because of anticipated costs for an indoor pool facility and athletic performance center, Superintendent Andy Pattee recently told the Board of Education. Private fundraising hasn't been completed for either building and the Cedar Falls Community School District hasn't put out the projects for bid yet.

Ground was broken in the spring on the high school, located on nearly 70 acres north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. It is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

"The hope would be that the pool would be open at the same time as the high school," said Pattee. "I think the Tiger Performance Center has always been 'We hope it can be finished by a certain timeframe,' but never a certainty." Both buildings would be on the east side of the school, the pool to the north and the performance center to the south.

Neither facility was originally included in the scope of the school. While proposals had been made to build them, they were expected to be completed at a later point. In February, the board expanded its professional services agreement with an architect to include those plans.

Combined, the estimated cost at that time was $25.55 million. That would include about $15 million for the pool building and $9 million-$10 million for the performance center. The pool -- with wide school and community use -- would be paid for through district, city and private funds. Fundraising would pay for the entire Tiger Performance Center.

"We know that the pool's overall cost has escalated because of the supply chain issues," Pattee told the board. Those problems have arisen due to numerous disruptions in the economy related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He didn't say how high the expected cost of the pool had gone, but Cedar Falls city staff presented an estimate of $16.4 million to the City Council during a recent goal-setting work session. Documents show a commitment of $5.1 million from the city was outlined, up from $4.7 million previously. Private fundraising would account for $3.3 million with the district covering the remaining $8 million cost.

Council members supported continued collaboration on the project during the meeting.

Proposals call for a 38,500-square-foot indoor pool facility, or natatorium, and a 47,000-square-foot athletic performance center. The natatorium is expected to have two state-of-the-art pools, an office, a lifeguard meeting and/or training room, spectator seating for 500, men’s and women’s and family locker rooms, a one-meter diving board, and a three-meter diving platform. The performance center would include turf, track and hard surface athletic flooring.

The district plans to put the pool project out for bid around May. No timeline has been set for performance center bids.

"The design of the structure is that it could be added in later," said Pattee of the Tiger Performance Center. The question remains as to whether the facility would be "completely finished, furnished" or more of a shell with interior work done at a future point. He noted that the district is "still working through" what the expense would be for those options.

