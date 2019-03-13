WAVERLY — Two chamber groups from the 1st Infantry Division Band out of Fort Riley, Kan., will perform at Wartburg College on Thursday in the Wartburg Chapel.
The 7 p.m. concert will feature the 1st Infantry Division Brass Quintet and the Konza Winds Woodwind Quartet playing marches and patriotic selections among other well-known pieces. The concert is free and open to the public. The performance is part of “Music in Our Schools” month.
In addition, band members will work with Wartburg’s Symphonic Band and Knightliters jazz band as well as the University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons community band. They also will work with Wartburg music students in clinics and master classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.