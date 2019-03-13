Try 3 months for $3
WAVERLY — Two chamber groups from the 1st Infantry Division Band out of Fort Riley, Kan., will perform at Wartburg College on Thursday in the Wartburg Chapel.

The 7 p.m. concert will feature the 1st Infantry Division Brass Quintet and the Konza Winds Woodwind Quartet playing marches and patriotic selections among other well-known pieces. The concert is free and open to the public. The performance is part of “Music in Our Schools” month.

In addition, band members will work with Wartburg’s Symphonic Band and Knightliters jazz band as well as the University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons community band. They also will work with Wartburg music students in clinics and master classes.

