CALMAR — An agriculture mechanics teacher at South Winneshiek High School has won $50,000 from Harbor Freight.
The second-place prize in the 2018 Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence earned Melissa Hageman $15,000 for herself and $35,000 for the school’s skilled trades program. She was one of two Iowa teachers who received the second-place prize among $1 million awarded nationally. The other Iowa winner was industrial technology teacher William Dunham at Wapello High School.
A total of 15 second-place winners were named across the country along with three $100,000 first-place prizes. Beyond the $1 million in awards, Harbor Freight Tools donated $34,000 to 34 semi-finalists.
The prize was started in 2017 by Harbor Freight Tools founder Eric Smidt to recognize extraordinary public high school skilled trades teachers and programs with a proven track record of dedication and performance. Prizes are awarded through The Smidt Foundation.
Hageman has taught STEM agriculture mechanics and engineering since 2011 at South Winneshiek, where she also attended. She returned to rejuvenate the program after the funding was cut and the shop was turned into a weight room.
Hageman has written successful grants that have brought in more than $167,000. She has created a refurbished shop with state-of-the-art equipment, leading to exponential growth in student enrollment.
“What I love most about what I teach is that every day and course is different,” Hageman wrote in her prize application. “While we live in a rural community, our students are often three to four generations removed from the farm yet we as a society expect them to make choices about trades skills that are often gained from life experiences.”
“I promote changing the societal misconception that everyone needs a four-year degree,” Hageman said. “I tell parents and students that often skilled trades degrees and apprenticeships in trade skills will provide them with an excellent and successful career choice post-high school.”
For more information about the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, go online to hftforschoolsprize.org.
