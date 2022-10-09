 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area students graduate from Allen College

Allen College Unity Point logo

WATERLOO – Area students received their degrees from Allen College on Aug. 12. They include:

  • Mikaela Elenz, of Cedar Falls, bachelor of science in nursing, with summa cum laude honors.
  • Sarah Morkel, of Independence, bachelor of science in nursing with cum laude honors.
  • Caitlyn Sires, of Cedar Falls, bachelor of science in nursing with cum laude honors.
  • Ellie Smith, of Cedar Falls, bachelor of science in nursing with summa cum laude honors.
  • Elsa Swanson, of Cedar Falls, bachelor of science in nursing with cum laude honors.
  • Mary Venenga, of Dike, bachelor of science in nursing.
  • Aleshia Bloker, of Plainfield, master of science in nursing.
