WEST DES MOINES – The Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation has recognized student winners in a cross-curricular program for elementary, middle, and high school students.
The experiential learning contest allowed students to creatively develop a marketing strategy for a turkey product of their choice while learning about the multitude of agricultural careers and skills it takes to develop and sell a product.
Students in grades three through 12 were eligible to participate. Students learned about the turkey production industry and turkey nutrition as a result of participation.
Area winners are:
Middle school
- 2nd Prize: Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School taught by Kristie Kuhse. The student team of Bradley Sage, Daniel Durbin, and Alec Faust created a marketing plan to sell a turkey bacon wrapped tater tot appetizer.
- 3rd Prize: Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School taught by Kristie Kuhse. The student team of Jude Landers, Jacob Dufner, Trevor Forey and Benny Ramker created a marketing plan to sell Miami street tacos.
Middle school and high school students who participated worked together to submit a marketing plan of their selected turkey-focused product. Their marketing plans included an introduction, product details, marketing tactics, a market analysis, and nutrition information. The program is funded in part by the Iowa Turkey Marketing Council and the U.S. Poultry Foundation.
Submissions were judged by a panel of industry experts, turkey producers, and educators. Prizes include up to $200, a personalized virtual tour (FarmChat) of a turkey farm, and first place classrooms will have a turkey brought to their school and supported by the Iowa Turkey Federation.
