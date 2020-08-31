Area schools craft plans for virus notifications

WATERLOO — Area schools are still crafting plans for how they will notify parents when the coronavirus crops up in the classroom.
But they apparently don’t intend to notify the general public about the number of COVID-19 cases they experience.
Gov. Kim Reynolds last week announced the state will defer to school districts and county public health agencies on sharing numbers about how many students and teachers are out sick.
Reynolds says the state will not publish districts’ COVID-19 data, or announce outbreaks as it did when they occurred at animal processing plants or long-term care facilities.
The state’s COVID-19 website only displays positive test percentages of counties as a whole — not individual school districts.
“State and local public health are working together, and then local public health is working with our school districts all across our state. So they are providing the information, and actually have access to the information sometimes before we do. So their information is more timely than what we have at the state’s perspective,” Reynolds said during a news conference in Johnston.
At Waverly-Shell Rock, which serves around 2,000 students, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said the district intends to notify parents of children in specific schools affected by coronavirus via email — but notifications won’t be districtwide.
“Just like a lot of things these days, this approach could change,” he said in an email.
Cedar Falls will try to do a bit of its own contact tracing alongside county and state contact tracers, making phone calls to those who may have been exposed to the virus, according to district spokesperson Janelle Darst.
Thresholds for the number of cases that would trigger a transition to online learning — for a single classroom all the way up to an entire building — are still being set, she said.
“If it’s a whole building, we’ll send out a text and email” to everyone in the building, Darst said.
But she gave the same caveat as Klamfoth: “There’s nothing hard and fast right now — we’re kind of monitoring it.”
Waterloo Community Schools spokesperson Tara Thomas did not immediately have information on the district’s response Monday.
But new guidelines were released Monday limiting spectators to Tuesday’s Waterloo East vs. Waterloo West volleyball games Tuesday and Friday’s West vs. Cedar Falls football game to only those who receive a wristband from a player, with the district noting it was “due to the spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Black Hawk County.”
Erin Murphy of The Courier’s Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.
