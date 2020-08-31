Area schools craft plans for virus notifications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Area schools are still crafting plans for how they will notify parents when the coronavirus crops up in the classroom.

But they apparently don’t intend to notify the general public about the number of COVID-19 cases they experience.

Gov. Kim Reynolds last week announced the state will defer to school districts and county public health agencies on sharing numbers about how many students and teachers are out sick.

Reynolds says the state will not publish districts’ COVID-19 data, or announce outbreaks as it did when they occurred at animal processing plants or long-term care facilities.

The state’s COVID-19 website only displays positive test percentages of counties as a whole — not individual school districts.

“State and local public health are working together, and then local public health is working with our school districts all across our state. So they are providing the information, and actually have access to the information sometimes before we do. So their information is more timely than what we have at the state’s perspective,” Reynolds said during a news conference in Johnston.