DES MOINES – On Thursday and Friday, nearly 5,000 high school and college students will compete at the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team (ISDTA) 44th Annual Iowa State Dance Team Championship in Des Moines.
“For more than 40 years ISDTA has been promoting the sports of dance and drill team,” said Andrea Dana, executive director for ISDTA. “Like many of Iowa’s athletic tournaments, the Iowa State Dance Team Championship involves a lot of pageantry and tradition. But make no mistake, these students are here to compete and they want to win.”
Competition categories include pom, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, military, kick, hoopla, light, novelty, prop, color guard, all male, co-ed, and show production. Teams are divided into classes based on school enrollment. They are evaluated and judged by industry professionals from all corners of the United States.
According to Dana, teams begin preparing as early as June and July selecting music, learning choreography, and preparing costumes and/or props.
Twenty-four college teams and 254 high school teams make up the 600 routines that will be performed in a two-day period. Teams earn points for choreography, execution, difficulty and showmanship.
Performers will take the floor at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall beginning Thursday morning at 8 a.m. and will continue through Friday evening. Entry fee for spectators is $10/person for one day or $18/person for two days. A complete list of participating schools and a schedule of performances can be viewed at www.isdta.net/pages/resources.
Area Teams Performing:
Cedar Falls Dance Team
- Friday, Dec. 6
- Large School All-Male, 3:44 p.m. in Wells Fargo
- Class VIII Hip Hop, 6:13 p.m. in Wells Fargo
- Class XIV Pom at 7:36 p.m. in Wells Fargo
Grundy Center Dance Team
- Thursday, Dec. 5
- Class V Pom, 8:33 a.m. in Wells Fargo Arena
- Small School Hoopla, 5:05 p.m. in Wells Fargo Arena
Union High School Dance Team
- Thursday, Dec, 5
- Class II Novelty, 9:25 a.m. in Wells Fargo Arena
- Friday, Dec. 6
- Class V Hip Hop, 7:57 p.m. in Wells Fargo Arena
Waterloo Columbus Catholic Dance Team
- Thursday, Dec. 5
- Class IV Hip Hop, 11:30 a.m. in Wells Fargo Arena
- Class VII Pom at 1:36 p.m. in Wells Fargo Arena
Waterloo West Dance Team
- Class VIII Hip Hop, 6:107 p.m. in Wells Fargo
- Class XIV Pom at 7:48 p.m. in Wells Fargo
Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team
- Friday, Dec. 6
- Class XI Pom, 11:36 a.m. in Wells Fargo Arena
- Class VI Hip Hop, 5:55 p,m. in Hy-Vee Hall
Valley Lutheran Dance Team
- Thursday, Dec. 5
- Class I Pom, 11:06 a.m. in Hy-Vee Hall
