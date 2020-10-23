Area colleges, universities awarded state internet access funds for students

DES MOINES — Northeast Iowa colleges and universities have been awarded coronavirus relief funds to increase internet connectivity for their students.

Amounts received include $233,993 for the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, $128,547 for Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, $130,111 for Upper Iowa University in Fayette and $31,114 for Wartburg College in Waverly.

The area institutions are among 43 across the state awarded nearly $4.4 million by the Iowa Department of Education. The funding is part of the state’s $26.2 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The money will help colleges and universities address barriers to online and remote learning opportunities for the 2020-21 school year and help ensure students have equitable access to technology needed to continue their education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These awards will enable colleges and universities to seek reimbursements for investments made to increase access, whether that be devices and software needed for virtual education or hotspots and other ways to increase internet access,” Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, said in a news release.