Aquatics facility could cost $4M more, but Cedar Falls Schools would bid out building 'shell'

CEDAR FALLS — Plans to construct Cedar Falls Community Schools new aquatics center are moving forward despite the estimated total cost now being at least $4 million more than previously anticipated.

A couple Board of Education members publicly expressed some concerns Monday night about the new estimate of $20-$22 million, versus the previous $16.5 million.

But all ultimately voted in favor of the plans and specifications before them, setting a public hearing in August in advance of putting the project out to bid.

Board Vice President Jenny Leeper abstained. Her husband, Brad, works for Invision Architecture, which designed the center.

However, before voting, Superintendent Andy Pattee told board members the plans before them only include the "shell" of the building, which is expected to be at the $16.5 million mark.

The "actual pools" and certain interior features like the pool deck would be another $4 million. Those would be awarded at a later date to a specialty subcontractor.

When planning first began a few years, project estimates were in the $12 to $14 million dollar range.

While the aquatics center is being constructed on the same land on West 27th Street as the new high school, athletic stadium, and other infrastructure, it is not being financed as part of the bond referendum approved by voters in 2019.

The district has earmarked $8 million be spent from its own coffers over two fiscal years using funds generated by its physical plant and equipment levy.

The city will contribute $5.1 million, according to its capital improvement program.

And $3.3 million is the amount a volunteer group, Jump In, is targeting with its fundraising efforts.

Even though material and labor costs are significantly higher than when planning first began, Pattee recommended the district not put the project on pause, because construction costs may be even higher down the road.

Meanwhile, he urged conversations to continue with stakeholders about other possible funding sources. The difference could be made up through naming rights and grants, Pattee said as examples.

He also noted wanting to get the construction underway while the district is able to take advantage of the contractors already on site for the other building projects.

“We think there’s potentially some economies of scale,” he said.

Part of the pool facility's design is incorporated into the adjacent stadium, meaning "efficiencies" could be achieved by avoiding the duplication of bathrooms and other amenities.

The administration’s recommendation not to delay the project also has to do with the view that the new facility will be an “economic driver” once fully built out because of the types of swimming competitions it will be able to host there.

“But, also, we want to ensure that we are looking at the inflationary value from where we are at today to where we could be every month, every quarter, and every year that goes by, if we continue to wait for this project to unfold,” Pattee said.

The shell would be constructed by the summer of 2024.

And Pattee pointed out the specialty contractor for the pools “would more than likely be able to mobilize fairly quickly.” The hope is that the complete facility could be finished not too long after that.

The new pools will replace those at Peet and Holmes junior high schools, which were built about four decades ago and are in their final years of useful life.

They will be repurposed into classroom space.

“I think there is going to be some sense of urgency to finish the project due to the fact that we’d be a community with no community-based rec pools and competition pools because those pools won’t last much longer,” Pattee said. “That’s not something that I think our community would stand for.”

Additionally, he said during discussions that because of the way the junior high pools are “set up” and come with “egress access security concerns” if used by the community during school hours, that the new facility will allow for even more access by other individuals and groups.