Applying for top Waterloo Schools job 'easy decision' for former district administrator

WATERLOO — After his previous stint working in the Waterloo Community Schools, Darren Hanna said “it was a really easy decision for me” to apply for the job of superintendent.

“I think probably the number one reason for me being interested was the four years I spent there,” Hanna said in a phone interview, noting the “really great people” he met during that time. He was director of elementary education for the district starting in 2015. “We’re in the people business, and anytime you have the opportunity to work with great people you remember that.”

The 57-year-old is one of four superintendent finalists, all of whom will visit the district Thursday for a day of interviews. He has earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Iowa and bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

Hanna has been superintendent of Emmetsburg Community Schools since 2019 – the year he left Waterloo Schools.

“I had completed my superintendency work at the University of Northern Iowa and decided that was a direction I wanted to go with my career,” he said. “Then, of course, that was going to cause me to leave Waterloo.”

The decision by Superintendent Jane Lindaman, his former boss, to retire at the end of June opened up the opportunity to return.

“Dr. Lindaman has done just an amazing job of moving your district forward,” Hanna said. He mentioned the development of the Waterloo Career Center and the LifeLab program.

The career center opened in 2016 and currently provides 18 technical programs for high school students in the renovated north end of Central Middle School. LifeLab, which started in 2018, is designed to provide experiential and service learning opportunities to students at every grade level.

A native of Swea City, Hanna started his career as a physical education teacher and coach with Mt. Pleasant Community Schools in 1989. After “about nine or 10 years, then I got a chance to move into administration,” he noted.

He was principal of Wisdom Quest Alternative School and a middle school associate principal before moving into the top position at the middle school in 2002. In the fall of 2014, his final year with Mt. Pleasant Schools, he became its director of instruction and technology.

Hanna and his wife’s two sons were adults by that point “and we got the opportunity to look at going someplace different.” He noted that the years in Mt. Pleasant, Waterloo and Emmetsburg have been great experiences. “Those things prepare you for the next thing.”

Hanna is looking forward to “a very long but fun day” of interviews on Thursday. He said when you “get a chance to talk with anybody about what’s possible in education it’s a good thing.”

