Applicants sought for Waterloo Community Foundation scholarships

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation announced that applications are now being accepted from area high school seniors for 12 scholarships:

DAVE AUMER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, a $500 renewable award to a graduating senior of the Waterloo Warriors hockey team. This scholarship honors the legacy of Dave Aumer, a youth advocate and supporter of the hockey program.

DENAE NASH SCHOLARSHIP, a $1,000 award to a student enrolled at East, West, or Expo high schools who is planning to attend post-secondary vocational technical school or community college full-time to pursue a skilled trade. This scholarship was established in honor of East High School graduate DeNae Nash and is renewable for up to one consecutive year.

DR. SAM CHRISTENSEN SCHOLARSHIP, a $500 renewable award to a student who is a resident of Waterloo attending East, West or Expo with a minimum 3.0 GPA and planning to attend the University of Iowa full-time. This scholarship was established in memory of Dr. Sam Christensen and preference will be given toward applicants pursuing a career in health or education and demonstrating financial need.

HUBERT AND GEORGIA ROSSIN SCHOLARSHIP, a $2,500 award to a student at a Waterloo public or parochial school that has been or is currently residing in a foster care home. Hubert and Georgia not only raised their own six children but opened up their Waterloo home regularly to young people residing in the foster care system. This scholarship is dedicated to those who have provided a loving home to those in need.

LIZ CROWLEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, two $1,000 awards to students at East, West or Expo pursuing a degree in education and planning to attend an accredited post-secondary institution. This scholarship is dedicated to the memory of Liz Crowley, a native of Waterloo and long-time educator, including principal at the Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence.

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SERVICES CORPORATE SCHOLARSHIP, a $1,000 post-secondary award offered to dependents of full-time POS employees at each plant location (Iowa, Florida, Minnesota, Utah, and Pittsburgh). Students must be the dependents of full-time employees at POS and must be (or will be) pursuing a degree at an accredited post-secondary educational institution. Scholarship applications are independently reviewed by foundation volunteers.

RICK AND DEBBIE MORRIS FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP, a $1,000 award to a student maintaining a 3.5 GPA at West High School and pursuing secondary education at an Iowa institution. Eligible students will show involvement in extracurricular activities, volunteer service, and/or work experience and special consideration will be given to those who have held or currently hold positions of leadership.

TODD BREKKE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, a $1,000 award to a student at East, West or Expo or a Waterloo Warriors hockey team member and pursuing a career in industrial or graphic design or a skilled trade area such as auto repair/mechanics, welding or carpentry. The donor’s intent is to award this scholarship to a student who has similar talents as Todd Brekke (West ’90), the scholarship’s namesake, who diligently pursued his passion.

TYLER GREENE SCHOLARSHIP, a $2,500 renewable award to a student at Waterloo public or parochial schools, Cedar Falls High School or Waverly-Shell Rock High School demonstrating an understanding of Ability Awareness and Inclusion. This scholarship was established in memory of Tyler Greene who advocated for Ability Awareness and Inclusion. Ability Awareness is the skill of recognizing that what someone can do is much more important than what they can’t do. Inclusion provides everyone equal access to opportunities and promotes participation together. Preference will be given to applicants from Waterloo West High School, where Tyler graduated.

VGM CORPORATE SCHOLARSHIP, a $1,500 award available to VGM student employees and students of full-time employees. Eligible students are graduating from high school and planning to pursue a degree at an accredited post-secondary institution and maintaining a minimum 3.0 GPA. Scholarship applications are independently reviewed by foundation volunteers.

WEST HIGH CLASS OF 1962 SCHOLARSHIP, a $1,000 renewable award to a student graduating from West High School pursuing post-secondary education at a two- or four-year public institution in Iowa. The student maintains a minimum 3.3 GPA and shows involvement in extracurricular activities, volunteer service, or work. Preference will be given to applicants with financial need, as demonstrated in their FAFSA.

YOUTH IN ACTION VOLUNTEERISM SCHOLARSHIP, a $1,000 award to a student at East, West or Expo pursuing a career in the field of education or science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM), enrolling at University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University or an Iowa community college as a full-time student. The student should demonstrate 30 hours of volunteer service to the community in the prior 12 months.

Applications are available online at wloocommunityfoundation.org/scholarships and must be received by 11:59 PM on March 12.

To learn more about the Waterloo Community Foundation, visit wloocommunityfoundation.org.

