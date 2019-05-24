WATERLOO — The chairman of Hawkeye Community College’s board of trustees has a proposal to fill the seat that was held by Ron McGregor, who died May 15.
And it involves another McGregor.
Chairman Jay Nardini said he talked to Barbara McGregor, Ron’s niece, about a potential appointment to fill out her uncle’s term, which ends in November. The Nashua resident expressed interest, so he said a motion is planned to appoint her when trustees meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Director District 1 seat represents an area including the Aplington-Parkersburg, Clarksville, Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner, Tripoli and Wapsie Valley school districts as well as part of the North Butler Community Schools.
If appointed, she would be the third McGregor to serve in the position, an unbroken chain stretching back nearly 40 years. Malcolm McGregor was appointed in October 1979 to fill a vacancy when trustee Emil Koch resigned to move out of state. Ron McGregor was appointed in December 1999, 11 days after his brother Malcolm was killed in a car accident.
Like that vacancy, trustees were facing a short timeline to fill the position.
“The statute says the board is supposed to fill a seat by the next board meeting, which is Tuesday with a holiday in between,” said Nardini. According to Iowa Code, a community college board vacancy must be filled by appointment. There are no provisions to petition for a special election and no specific requirements to publicize the vacancy.
He noted that no one has contacted the board since Ron McGregor died to express interest in serving on the board.
Nardini said he got to know Barbara McGregor when she recently served on the search committee to replace President Linda Allen, who is retiring next month. He approached McGregor, a retired teacher, “because of the short time frame and because we had some prior knowledge of her.”
He added, “In a way, it’s almost appropriate because, you know, that District 1 seat has been held by a McGregor for 40 years.”
The position will be on the ballot in the Nov. 5 school elections. The winner will be elected to a full four-year term.
