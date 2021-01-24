Another $3.3 million in bids on high school construction project to come before Cedar Falls board

CEDAR FALLS — Two alternate bids related to construction of a new high school will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

Approval of contracts for installation of various glass walls and theater rigging and equipment was delayed for further review last month when other bids were awarded in the project. If approved, another $3.31 million would be added to the combined construction contracts, raising the total to $88.43 million.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the James L. Robinson Administrative Center, 1002 W. First St., but the public is not allowed to attend in-person due to COVID-19 concerns.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can also be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.