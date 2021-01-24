Another $3.3 million in bids on high school construction project to come before Cedar Falls board

CEDAR FALLS — Two alternate bids related to construction of a new high school will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.
Approval of contracts for installation of various glass walls and theater rigging and equipment was delayed for further review last month when other bids were awarded in the project. If approved, another $3.31 million would be added to the combined construction contracts, raising the total to $88.43 million.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the James L. Robinson Administrative Center, 1002 W. First St., but the public is not allowed to attend in-person due to COVID-19 concerns.
People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can also be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.
Contracts recommended for approval include a $2.66 million bid by CR Glass of Cedar Rapids for entrance, storefront, curtain wall and glazing work as well as a $642,130 bid by Wenger/JR Clancy of Brooklyn Park, Minn., for the theater rigging and equipment.
Heartland Studios of Omaha, Neb., was the low-bidder on the theater work, but the construction manager recommended rejecting that proposal for the second-lowest bid. The single bid for elevators and lifts from Schumacher Elevator of Denver was also recommended for rejection.
A final bid, from Young’s Painting and Decorating of Independence, remains under review. A recommendation is expected at a later meeting.
Additional project expenses for the 305,000-square-foot school, located north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, bring the total estimated price tag to $112.76 million.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold public hearings on 2021 Cedar Falls Community Schools roofing and masonry projects plus Southdale and Lincoln elementary kitchen projects.
- Consider approving plans and specifications for replacement of the James L. Robinson Administrative Center parking lot.
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination