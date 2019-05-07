WATERLOO -- Elijah Smith was at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza Tuesday morning, preparing to run a mile with about 1,000 other fourth-graders.
In the true spirit of the event, the Fred Becker Elementary School student didn't come with a goal to cross the finish line first or beat all of his classmates.
"I just want to have fun," said Smith.
The Mayor's Fun Run is intended to be just that. Fourth-graders from Waterloo Community Schools, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools and Waterloo Christian School get some exercise running on the streets of downtown and are served a bag lunch.
The event, in its 20th year, was held Tuesday after being postponed last fall due to rain -- just one of the changes this year. The start of the race was also staggered by school and class rather than lining up all of the children together at Park Avenue and Commercial Street to begin running at the same time. Organizers said the shift was made to minimize injuries to students, who sometimes fall down at the starting line as the race begins.
"We tried to create a format that focused on the fitness aspect of it," said Dan Huff, Waterloo Community Schools' activity and athletic director and a member of the planning team. "We wanted to emphasize the fun of being physically fit and a safe start to the race."
Maria Hook, another Becker student, said she wanted to enjoy the run but admitted to some other aims for the day.
You have free articles remaining.
"I have a goal that maybe I get one to five -- first, second, third, fourth or fifth," she said, referencing her place among runners at the finish line. Hook wasn't just excited about running, though.
"We're actually going to get to see Mayor Hart," she said. As if on cue, Mayor Quentin Hart, dressed in a T-shirt and sweat pants, squatted down to say a few words to Hook and her classmates. After he left, she added, "I didn't even think he was the mayor because he wasn't wearing a suit."
Hart, who runs with the students, waited at the starting line until kids from the final school were on the road. After running up Park and across the Cedar River, students continued on Mulberry, Fourth and Jefferson streets before ending back at the plaza. While everyone crossed the finish line, students has varied reactions to the run.
"I just don't like running," said Zanayah Bonds, a Highland Elementary School student. She got through it, though. "I just ran and walked."
"It was really fun," Kyler Sallis, a Poyner Elementary School student, said of the run.
"And it was tiring," added classmate Brody Hall.
"My first thing was I needed to keep a pace," said Sallis, of his two-part strategy going into the race. When he came to the final stretch, the second phase went into effect. Sallis broke his pace and started running faster.
He was satisfied with the results, but had to admit one thing: "It seemed longer than a mile."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.