Annual backpack giveaway planned Thursday, Saturday

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Jaycees will hold its annual backpack giveaway on two dates this week.

Approximately 1,200 backpacks will be handed out 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Lafayette Park and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan Park. The backpacks will be filled with elementary school-relevant supplies as part of the Cedar Valley Back to School Backpack Project.

The Jaycees-sponsored program has been around for more than 25 years. A news release from the organization said it is rooted in the belief that all children deserve the opportunity to enter the school year with the supplies they need to feel confident, proud, and comfortably ready to learn and excel.

Backpacks will be filled with new supplies and are free to anybody who needs them, with no sign-up required. The backpacks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. All 1,200 backpacks will be available on Thursday, with remaining quantities available at Sullivan Park on Saturday.

Food will also be provided by Hope City church. Learn more about the Jaycees online at CedarValleyJaycees.org.