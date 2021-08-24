Amidst changes, Waterloo Schools continues measures to protect students, staff from COVID-19

Many measures remain in place to protect children and staff from the coronavirus.

"Obviously, we don't have the hard, fast mandates," said Jake Youngkent, Lou Henry principal, such as a requirement to wear masks. "But a lot of precautions are going to be the same."

That includes things like seating charts to make contact tracing easier if anyone is exposed to COVID-19, keeping classroom groupings together in the hallways and having only one grade level in the cafeteria at a time.

The "silver lining," said Youngkent, is "we got much more precise with our scheduling. Things just had to run smoothly – and they did."

At the middle school, last year officials began having students enter the building by different doors based on grade level. It's "one of the things that we learned worked really well that we wouldn't have tried" without the pandemic, said Kreassig.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hoover Principal Amy Schmidt said the school is similarly keeping in place a lot of mitigation strategies. "What we've recognized is COVID is still real," she said. Some changes have been made, though.