Amidst changes, Waterloo Schools continues measures to protect students, staff from COVID-19

WATERLOO — Sam Kreassig was interacting with a steady stream of students and staff Tuesday morning at Hoover Middle School.
The assistant principal stood in a sixth-grade hallway as students arrived for school. He conferred with teachers, pointed students to classrooms, talked to one boy about his bus schedule and complimented a girl on her hairdo. Then, suddenly, the hallway was empty.
"Honestly, this feels good. We're all settled in about two minutes after the bell," he said.
The sixth-graders were on their second day of classes. But it was the first day for seventh-graders, and eighth-graders are returning on Wednesday.
At Lou Henry Elementary School, which is adjacent and connected to Hoover, it was the first day for second- and third-graders. Leaving their parents at the curb, the children came through the main entrance where they were greeted with high-fives and cheers from a group of staff members.
This the second year Waterloo Community Schools is staggering the start of classes at all of its buildings, this time over the first three days. Last year, starting grade levels on different days was used to teach students routines that helped to separate groups for social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns. It serves a similar purpose now, but is also a more general opportunity for students to get a good start to the school year.
Many measures remain in place to protect children and staff from the coronavirus.
"Obviously, we don't have the hard, fast mandates," said Jake Youngkent, Lou Henry principal, such as a requirement to wear masks. "But a lot of precautions are going to be the same."
That includes things like seating charts to make contact tracing easier if anyone is exposed to COVID-19, keeping classroom groupings together in the hallways and having only one grade level in the cafeteria at a time.
The "silver lining," said Youngkent, is "we got much more precise with our scheduling. Things just had to run smoothly – and they did."
At the middle school, last year officials began having students enter the building by different doors based on grade level. It's "one of the things that we learned worked really well that we wouldn't have tried" without the pandemic, said Kreassig.
Hoover Principal Amy Schmidt said the school is similarly keeping in place a lot of mitigation strategies. "What we've recognized is COVID is still real," she said. Some changes have been made, though.
Lockers couldn't be used at all last year. Now students can use them at the beginning and end of the day, but they remain off-limits during passing time to keep everyone moving rather than congregating. Students are still being spaced out in the lunchroom, but plastic shields won't be utilized.
"This year, to me, it looks more like traditional school," said Kreassig. The year is starting with sports and other activities occurring and a lot fewer students are learning virtually from home.
"It's wonderful to have all the kids back in the building," he added. Some students expressed similar feelings about their return to school.
At Lou Henry, Isabella Love was glad to see some familiar faces in her second grade classroom.
"I was hoping I would have some friends in my class," she said. "I love seeing friends and was really excited to come back to school. I like all the subjects, really."
Hoover seventh-grader Carlee Kammeyer was also happy to be back for the new year.
"I was excited because it was something new," she said. Kammeyer likes to "try new things out like lockers since we didn't have those last year." She is also looking forward to meeting new people who weren't in school during her first year at Hoover because they were learning online from home.
"I'm pretty excited for language arts because I have three of my best friends in that class," said Landon Cooper, another Hoover seventh-grader, after initially admitting he wasn't ready to be back at school. Cooper also likes how his lunch period happens halfway through math, which he remembers as "the longest class" last year.
Grady Wertz, who started sixth grade at Hoover Monday, was still getting used to his new surroundings – and a new schedule.
"It's been a bit different just waking up earlier than usual," he said. Sixth graders take classes in a smaller, contained area "but I know the school is huge." And, in his second day of classes, Wertz wasn't sure yet about being back to school.
"I'm more of a summer guy," he said.