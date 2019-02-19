CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency is amending contracts with unionized employees to further increase their pay next year.
Administrators reached tentative agreements Monday with Communication Workers of America Local 7170 and the Central Rivers AEA Education Association to boost wage and benefit increases to 2.23 and 2.25 percent, respectively, for the fiscal year starting July 1. Originally, the AEA agreed to wage and benefit increases in 2019-20 of 1.3 percent for the Communication Workers and 1.7 percent for the Education Association.
The amended agreement would also extend the contract, which currently ends with 2019-20, for another fiscal year. The increase for 2020-21 would be 1.7 percent for both groups. Karl Kurt, Central Rivers’ assistant chief administrator and human resources director, said that next year the groups would “figure out how to best allocate that 1.7” between wages and benefits.
Staff in the bargaining groups work with schools in the 18 north and northeast Iowa counties supported by the agency.
A total of 107 people are covered by the Communication Workers contract in numerous job categories with titles such as educational assistant, secretary, clerk, technician, specialist, speech-language pathology assistant, bus or van driver, cook, audiometrist, interpreter aide, coordinator, custodian, print shop operator, certified occupational therapy assistant and special school nurse.
“If we would have kept the original agreement, it would have been a step increase (on the salary schedule) plus 2 cents per hour on each base category,” said Kurt, for those workers in the next fiscal year. “By changing it, it goes (to) step plus 20 cents. So, it’s in some sense an increase of 18 cents per hour.”
Currently, starting hourly wages for those without prior experience range from $11.17 to $20.50, depending on job classification. Those with 31 or more years of experience earn $14.22 to $28.10 per hour. The proposed increase is expected to add $33,466 to the agency’s overall costs for existing employees.
The Education Association represents 350 teachers, librarians, therapists, psychologists, nurses, audiologists, speech-language pathologists, social workers and others with titles such as consultant, coordinator or specialist.
“We essentially agreed to increase $153 on the base, but the change increases that to $360 on the base,” said Kurt for 2019-20. Overall, that boosts the settlement with the association by $173,000 for existing employees.
Currently, annual salaries for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no professional experience are $36,812. Those at the top of the salary schedule due to years of experience and advanced educational degrees earn $78,055.
“I think our budget right now is in a solid position,” said Kurt. He suggested the AEA’s move during the summer of 2017 to a new Cedar Falls headquarters and the governor’s expected signature on a 2.1 percent increase in state supplemental aid approved by the Legislature are both factors in improving its financial position.
“We do think that the move here has probably helped us in decreasing overall costs, and we’re going to get SSA that’s going to be higher than the past several years,” said Kurt. When the agreements were reached, officials didn’t know what state funding levels would be.
Strengthening the agency’s ability to provide medical insurance and competitive wages to employees were other factors.
“We’re self-funded now, so we want to keep growing that pool,” Kurt said of the insurance offerings. “Keep growing and still give wage increases — this accomplishes both. We also want to be in a position to attract and retain quality staff.”
Iowa’s Public Employee Relations Board told AEA officials that the meetings with union representatives Monday weren’t legally restarting negotiations since a contract already in place was continuing for another fiscal year.
“You’re essentially agreeing to amend the existing contract,” said Kurt. “We’re really trying to make sure we treat our people fairly.”
Communication Workers union representative Bonnie Winther plans to meet with the employees to get their approval of the amendment. “As a courtesy, we need to let them know,” she said, even though it raises wages and doesn’t involve ratifying a new contract.
“I think we do all want to say that we appreciate taking the time to look at this this morning,” said Kari Christenson, chief negotiator for the Education Association.
If the amendments are ratified, the agency’s board of directors is expected to approve the changes at its Feb. 27 meeting. Kurt said similar increases over the next two years would also be considered by the board for non-union support staff and administrators, also a non-bargaining group.
