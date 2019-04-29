FAYETTE – An Upper Iowa University alumna and champion in the field of hearing health care will deliver the commencement address during the University’s graduation ceremonies at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette on Saturday.
A native of Fosston, Minn., Lisa (Maanum) Richards, who graduated in 1993, currently serves as chief experience officer for Starkey Hearing Technologies in Eden Prairie, Minn. As part of her duties, Richards provides strategic direction for a team of more than 140 members.
Richards earned bachelor’s degrees in marketing and psychology at UIU. She and her husband, Steve, reside in Monticello, Minn. The couple has five children and a granddaughter.
Approximately 600 students are participating in the 2019 UIU Commencement ceremonies. Graduates of the university’s MBA, School of Business, and School of Science and Mathematics programs will participate in a 10 a.m. ceremony. This ceremony also includes associate degrees with an emphasis in general business.
A separate ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. for MPA, MSC, MEd, MSA, Andres School of Education, and School of Liberal Arts graduates.
Associate degrees with an emphasis in liberal arts, criminal justice and psychology will also be awarded during this program.
To facilitate travel plans, the university will use the weather forecast as of Wednesday to make its decision on whether to relocate the ceremony indoors. Any relocation announcement will be posted on the homepage of the UIU website at uiu.edu. Only in an emergency would the decision be made on Saturday to relocate the ceremony.
In the case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be moved to Dorman Gymnasium at Fayette Campus. All seating is on a first-come basis. An overflow viewing area will be located in the Student Center ballrooms. Guests at this location can view the full ceremonies on live video.
