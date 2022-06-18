Allen College receives $1.2 million grant to provide educational funding for rural students

WATERLOO — Allen College has received a $1.2 million grant to support rural students’ endeavors to join the health care profession.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development Program and will let Allen start a Rural Student Success Program.

Jared Seliger, president of Allen College, said a significant portion of the money will be awarded to rural students. A news release states the program will benefit students within 50 miles of Waterloo.

Seliger said the college is already trying to provide access to rural students and recruiting from rural communities through relationships with high schools and community colleges. He said the grant will also allow it to hire a dedicated person to recruit rural students, whereas right now they focus on students from Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

“If we can recruit from (rural communities), the goal is they’ll want to return to their community and work there, and that’s gonna be an ultimate win for everyone,” Seliger said. “We’re going to try to remove some barriers for students. We’re going to give them exceptional health care careers and hope they return home.”

The grant period runs from Oct. 1 this year to late September 2025. Seliger said the college doesn’t have specific details yet but several planning meetings are in the works.

He noted that the minimum for student tuition grants will be “significant, like several thousand dollars.” The amount will change based on how many people apply, he explained.

Seliger said about 90% of the college's students come from Iowa and about 65% come from Northeast Iowa. He estimates about half of that 65% represent people from rural areas.

