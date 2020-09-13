Agreements related to high school construction considered Monday by Cedar Falls board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will consider approving two agreements related to construction of a new high school.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. Due to COVID-19 precautions, City Hall is closed to the public.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on the Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or on its YouTube live stream.

Contracts for “building commissioning” are expected to be approved for heating, ventilating and air conditioning and for the exterior “envelope” of the new Cedar Falls High School. The building is to be located on about 70 acres off West 27th St. west of Hudson Road. Commissioning serves as extra insurance that the building performs as intended, with each company contracted to laboratory and field test all items upon completion.