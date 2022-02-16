Agreements for on-site medical, mental health services approved by Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — Two agreements were approved Monday by the Board of Education that ensure a wide range of medical, mental health and crisis management services are available to students and their families.

The board approved 2022-23 memorandums of understanding with SuccessLink, which works with existing community-based organizations to provide on-site services in schools. The agreements don’t change the overall dollar amounts for what SuccessLink provides – up to $68,000 for coordination of Success Street services and up to $420,000 for mental health services.

SuccessLink will continue providing 11 full-time clinicians for the school-based mental health services, a year after that number had been increased.

Superintendent Jane Lindaman noted that the SuccessLink services are only a component of Waterloo Community Schools’ “comprehensive systems of attack” against the health challenges and other personal difficulties students may be facing. The district also has 33 full-time counselors and three other people based at the Education Service Center for coordination of care, behavior analysis and play therapy.

“We’re probably looking at 50 full-time people who are supports for our students,” she said. “Could we use more? Of course. We try to make sure that we meet all of our students’ needs.”

Marla Padget, executive director of student and at-risk services, emphasized that the insured who use the services cover their own expenses. The dollar amounts in the agreements are the limits of what could be spent.

“Waterloo Schools becomes the payer of last resort,” she explained. “We have never used the entire max of what we have asked for.”

In other business, the board approved:

A contract between SciPlay and the East High Trojans eSports team and after-school club. The board also accepted a $17,000 sponsorship of the team from the developer of mobile and web digital games. Teachers Corey Kennis and Kyle Geesey are volunteer coaches/advisers for the 24-member club, which started in 2018.

Policy updates on public participation in its meetings encouraging speakers to sign up in advance for the comment period, although that is not required. The policy also includes a new section requiring signed petitions to get an item placed on a board agenda for a public hearing, prompted by legislation approved last year.

The hiring of two more building substitutes for a total of 13 placed in the district since the beginning of the year. Officials are working to get at least one in each school to help with staffing shortages.

