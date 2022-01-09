Agreement would help Waterloo Career Center students earn childcare certificate

WATERLOO — Students in the early childhood education program at the Waterloo Career Center could work as childcare assistants for Exceptional Persons Inc. to help earn a certification.

The Board of Education Monday will consider approving a memorandum of understanding with EPI. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Students would participate in a 100-hour work-based learning experience at the child care facility in Hawkeye Community College's Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center. The facility is operated by EPI and serves its employees' child care needs.

The first 20 hours of work will consist of unpaid field experience, which students can use toward their childhood development associate certificate. The remaining 80 hours will be paid work experience, with salary costs split between Waterloo Community Schools and EPI.

In other business, the board will:

Consider approving COVID-19 testing and vaccination policy 408.8 to comply with an Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency rule requiring vaccines for school districts with more than 100 employees. The rule was previously subject to court stays but is back in effect Monday. Typically, the board would not approve a policy on a first reading, however, administrators are recommending that an emergency situation be declared to suspend the process.

Accept three R.J. McElroy Trust Excellence in Education grants totaling $2,556 for teachers Kelly McLean and Josef Kadlec at West High, Tracey Simon at Orange Elementary, and Jane Frost at the Elk Run Early Childcare Center. The grants were awarded for proposed innovative, educational student experiences occurring during second semester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.