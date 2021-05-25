Agreement reached to place a nurse in each of Waterloo's 19 public schools

WATERLOO — A $2.01 million contract that would put a registered nurse in every school building was approved Monday by the Board of Education.

The agreement with UnityPoint Health-Waterloo will increase the nurses working in Waterloo Community Schools by eight for a total of 19. It will decrease health assistants by two to 17.

A contract was first considered last month, but the board postponed a decision when no consensus emerged about staffing level increases. Initially, district administrators had recommended increasing from 11 to 15 nurses and maintaining 19 health assistants at a cost of $1.8 million. That was an increase of $397,487 from the current year.

Some board members were concerned those numbers wouldn't allow enough flexibility for staff to handle student needs that may develop across the district on a given day.

"Some schools have by far more students who have health issues, severe health issues," said Marla Padget, executive director of student and at-risk services. "With this (full-time equivalent staffing), we have the flexibility."

That means staff will be able to be moved around as needed while meeting needs at each school, she explained. "And remember, they do have their own doctors, too. We don't want to replace their doctors."

