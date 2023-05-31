Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — Redistricting has created a unique situation for the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees.

The nine director districts were renumbered earlier this month following redistricting due to population shifts in the 2020 Census. The redistricting set the stage for a run-off between incumbents Louis Beck and Merritt Jones in the new District 3, according to Mary Pat Moore, executive director of public relations and marketing, in an email.

The change in boundaries could have meant a second run-off between incumbents Barbara McGregor and Teresa Meyer in District 1; however, Moore said Meyer has decided not to seek reelection.

Districts 4 and 8 will not feature any incumbents. In total, six trustees’ seats will be on the ballot Nov. 7.

Since redistricting was approved in April, the college had received word that “the expiration of terms will always be tied to the numbers of the districts, regardless of who wins the race or who has to compete in the next election together,” according to President Todd Holcomb.

The renumbering of districts aligns with the election years. The adjustment ensures the college has a balanced number of trustees (four or five of the nine-member board) up for election every two years for a four-year term going forward.

In other business at the board’s meeting last week, fiscal year 2023 budget amendments were approved that will raise total expenditures from $75.7 million to $81.4 million but will not mean additional taxes are collected. The funds come from resources the college already had available in its reserves and as part of its property tax levies.

Five million dollars came as a result of costs to the Grundy Hall and TechWorks Automation & Robotics Center remodeling projects, raising the $9.23 million budgeted to $14.23 from the plant fund levy. When the budget was certified in February 2022 the college could only estimate certain expenses.

“We anticipated about $1 million for utilities, about $1 million for other repairs and maintenance, and about $7 million of the about $15 million for the Grundy Hall project. At that time, the TechWorks project was not fully developed and we did not include any costs for it,” wrote Vice President of Administration and Finance Dan Gillen in response to emailed questions.

The other $700,000 accounts for changes to insurance costs, up to $64.43 million from $63.73 million. Costs had been estimated to be the same as the previous year. Officials needed to acurately identify the amount of qualified costs for a planned expansion of the operating equipment protection insurance program before increasing premiums.

“We are allowed a one-time adjustment to premiums and corresponding coverage per year. This coverage is paid for with property tax dollars already levied in our Certified Budget,” said Gillen.

