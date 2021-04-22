After move to Ecuador, Cedar Falls couple is supporting student's effort to attend UNI

CEDAR FALLS — Shannon and Brynn Friedrich may have expected their children to show some interest in attending the University of Northern Iowa.
After all, it's their alma mater, and Brynn's father and stepmother are each retired from the university's faculty. Their oldest son, Joe, is a graduate of UNI, as well, and the campus is on the radar for their son, Quincy, as he considers where to attend next fall.
"Our Panther blood runs pretty deep," said Brynn.
But the couple had no inkling that they'd be supporting yet another Northern Iowa student this fall when accepting jobs last year to teach in Ecuador. Before taking the two-year assignment, Shannon was a Spanish teacher at Janesville Consolidated School and Brynn was an early childhood special education consultant for Central Rivers Area Education Agency.
After the Friedrichs moved to Guayaquil, Ecuador, with Quincy and their daughter, Piper, they met Paul Chele, the head of maintenance at InterAmerican Academy, where they are teachers. Paul's son, David, became friends with Quincy.
As Brynn "solidified a friendship" with Paul, he confided in her that his family didn't have the resources to send David to college.
"David's situation is unique," she noted. He attends the private school on a scholarship because of his father's employment there, beginning 36 years ago on the janitorial staff.
"I actually started at IAA at the age of 4," said David. His two older brothers also attended the academy, a full-immersion American-style school where all subjects are taught in English. Tuition is well over $10,000 per year, an amount David's parents would not have been able to afford without the scholarship.
David is a good student who said he "exceeded my family's expectations" in his education. After starting high school, the goal became to continue on to college, where he would study biology.
He is motivated to succeed as a way "to help my nieces and nephews" and prove that your family doesn't have to "have money to go to college in the states."
However, without some assistance to continue his education, "it kind of comes to an end," said Brynn.
Choosing UNI
The couple began looking at getting David to a U.S. college, which required someone to sponsor him. When they started talking to people about it, Brynn said, "a dozen people volunteered to be sponsors" – until learning that meant they were responsible for the cost of his education.
So, Shannon and Brynn decided they would sponsor David. But they were still a long way from knowing where he would go college.
Shannon noted that they started "really researching and looking into the schools" in October.
"In my short list, I had a total of 14 universities that I applied to," said David, most of which waived the application fee. That included both places where David knew someone and where tuition was lower.
"David got accepted into all of the schools he applied to," said Shannon, which included scholarship offers. "He got a substantial scholarship from UNI, but obviously not the whole thing."
Those international student and academic scholarships – which he can keep in future years by maintaining a 3.0 grade point average – helped David choose UNI, along with the fact that it is in the Friedrichs' hometown. Generally, the cost to attend the university is pretty competitive nationally.
"Our cost of tuition is below the national average for both public and private institutions," said Kristi Marchesani, director of international recruitment and admissions at UNI. "It still is a big commitment."
Finding funding
She noted that David will be among 350 students from 64 countries outside of the U.S. attending the university in the fall. A number of factors have decreased that from 600 international students several years ago.
Policies of former President Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic have limited the number of students. A change in the universities included in scholarships provided by Saudi Arabia, once UNI's largest source of international students, has also cut into the numbers. Currently, the most foreign students come from China and very few come from South America, where David lives.
Marchesani said when international students apply to UNI they must meet academic standards, prove a minimum English proficiency and have the funding for a year of college costs. There are various fees to pay as they go through the immigration process plus an interview at the U.S. Embassy to get their visa.
"One of the things that I've been impressed with David – and many international students – is his determination even with all of the barriers and obstacles," said Marchesani. "He is so excited about coming here. He's so determined to make sure he has this opportunity to come to the U.S. and be part of the UNI community."
David will pay out-of-state tuition, double the amount Iowa residents pay. Many international students are sponsored by their families, who cover the costs, while others receive funding from their county's embassy. Foreign students can't get college loans or grants and they can't participate in federally funded on-campus work study.
"He's very fortunate to have the support he has" from the Friedrichs, said Marchesani.
Around December, the family set up a Go Fund Me site to seek donations for David's college costs. He plans to supplement the funds raised by finding on-campus employment, which he can do for up to 20 hours per week.
Brynn said they are hoping to raise "$20,000 for the first year and then, following the first year, $10,000 for each of the next years. ... We're at $8,000 now, almost half of what we need for this first year. So that's pretty exciting."
While the family continues seeking donations, enough has been raised to move forward with plans to come to UNI.
"He's got his airline tickets now, so this is a done deal," said Brynn. David graduates May 28 and will head to Iowa in July.
Among those donating to the cause are alums of InterAmerican Academy who remember David's dad "when he was a janitor 30 years ago in their kindergarten classroom," she added. But complete strangers have made donations, as well.
"It's been a very humbling experience," said Brynn.