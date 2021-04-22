After move to Ecuador, Cedar Falls couple is supporting student's effort to attend UNI

"I actually started at IAA at the age of 4," said David. His two older brothers also attended the academy, a full-immersion American-style school where all subjects are taught in English. Tuition is well over $10,000 per year, an amount David's parents would not have been able to afford without the scholarship.

David is a good student who said he "exceeded my family's expectations" in his education. After starting high school, the goal became to continue on to college, where he would study biology.

He is motivated to succeed as a way "to help my nieces and nephews" and prove that your family doesn't have to "have money to go to college in the states."

However, without some assistance to continue his education, "it kind of comes to an end," said Brynn.

Choosing UNI

The couple began looking at getting David to a U.S. college, which required someone to sponsor him. When they started talking to people about it, Brynn said, "a dozen people volunteered to be sponsors" – until learning that meant they were responsible for the cost of his education.

So, Shannon and Brynn decided they would sponsor David. But they were still a long way from knowing where he would go college.