After discovering a love for computers, Cedar Falls junior is leading her own girls coding camp

“I’m really, really grateful,” said Du. “Because it’s an opportunity to, like, pass it on and help the community.”

The possibility of organizing a camp came after Du won an award earlier this year for “Aspiration in Computing” from NCWIT’s Iowa affiliate. It honors high school girls for their computer-related achievements and interests.

As the state winner, Du qualified to apply for the grant. Swetha Prabakaran, who founded the nonprofit Everybody Code Now, served as her program adviser and helped with the application.

“She gave a lot of great advice on how to recruit people,” said Du, as well as advising her on how to design the camp.

After whetting her appetite for coding in seventh grade, Du took computer science essentials in ninth grade, a class that was in its second year of being offered at the high school. She continued on in 10th grade to an Advanced Placement computer science principles class.

“It really opened my eyes to this whole other career and opportunities, and that’s why I kind of want to pass the torch,” she explained, about the first class. She hopes to “inspire some of the (camp) participants to take more computer science classes or even to go into the career if they like it.”